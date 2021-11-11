Justice Tax Expands
Jacksonville, FL, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Justice Tax and its predecessors have been a pillar in the tax relief industry for over 20 years. With a growing staff and an increased demand from taxpayers, they have responded to these changes by expanding. Justice Tax has headquartered at the Sutton Place business complex in Jacksonville, Florida for many years, and they have stuck with their roots by settling into a new, much larger space in the same complex.
By doubling their floor plan, Justice Tax has opened the door for new opportunities to accommodate their rapidly growing team and robust technology plans. With their expansion, they have more room for breakout sessions for their Attorneys and Tax Analysts to strategize on new tactics to bring justice to their clients, and a larger conference room to accommodate clients for in-person meetings. It was important to them to upsize their space to accommodate their growing team, giving staff the resources they need to continue fearlessly fighting for the rights of clients.
“The expansion has shown the growth and strength of Justice Tax as a company, during one of the most difficult times in United States history,” said Joe Valinho, owner, and founder of Justice Tax. “This move allows us to accommodate the needs of our staff and our clients, while anticipating the future struggles for taxpayers to find reliable and affordable tax solutions. Taxpayers can depend on Justice Tax.” Valinho went on, “Justice Tax continues to bring dozens of new jobs to the First Coast, and our new space allows us to keep building a robust team of professionals to serve our clients.”
About Justice Tax, LLC:
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue their mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. They have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to Justice Tax than their relationship with their clients. Each interaction they share with their clients is held with the care they would expect themselves. Justice Tax strives for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight alone - call 888-545-6007.
