Justice Tax Unites with Veterans
Jacksonville, FL, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Part of what makes Justice Tax such a vital part of the community is their support of veterans. Whenever possible, Justice Tax partners with veteran-owned businesses to show appreciation for their dedication to the United States. With their recent expansion, Justice Tax partnered with JDog Junk Removal to clear out their old office space so that they could make room for the new.
“At Justice Tax, supporting our military and veterans is a top priority,” said Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax. “Justice is paramount, both in taxes and in the United States. As we fight for the rights of the taxpayer, our military is fighting for our rights as US citizens. We are honored to stand by our veterans and to support JDog Junk Removal.”
Justice Tax recognizes the importance of keeping veterans employed, even after their service time comes to an end. JDog’s mission is vital – providing franchise opportunities exclusively to veterans to help them explore business ownership and transition from their time in service. For that reason, Justice Tax was proud to partner with JDog to not only show their support for veterans, but to assist in the effort of post-service veteran employment and entrepreneurship.
About JDog Junk Removal
JDog is a nationally recognized brand that offers franchising opportunities through JDog Junk Removal & JDog Carpet Cleaning. JDog franchises are veteran and military family owned & operated. The franchise offers a variety of services and handles each job with communication, respect, integrity and trust. JDog supports veterans through job opportunities, and it thrilled Justice Tax to have the opportunity to support local military families through their partnership with JDog.
About Justice Tax, LLC
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue their mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to Justice Tax than their relationship with their clients. Each interaction they share with their clients is held with the care they would expect themselves. They strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight alone - call Justice Tax at 888-545-6007.
