Powerstone Taps Industry Veteran to Help Lead the Company’s New Chapter of Growth and Expansion
Joseph Price, Expert on Team Development and Acquisitions, Brings 18 Years of Experience to Senior Vice President Position.
Irvine, CA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service, Orange County, California based property management firm, today announced that Joseph Price, CCAM, CMCA, CAMEx, has joined Powerstone as a Senior Vice-President. Mr. Price previously held multiple executive level positions at some of the largest property management companies in the country. Powerstone’s CEO, Rene’ Decker stated: “Anybody that knows what success looks like in our industry, knows Joe Price, and we’re excited that he will join our leadership team as we continue to expand by finding new and innovative ways to serve our clients.” He adds: “I’ve known Joe for quite some time and I know he will be a perfect fit for our winning culture. We are at a stage in our growth where someone with Joe’s years of experience and professionalism can bring the business acumen and positive perspective that will help take our company to the next level.”
Mr. Price is very involved in the industry serving as the Vice Chair on the Board of Directors for the California Association of Community Managers. He is also a speaker and educator at many industry events. Chief Client Officer, Kendrah Kay says: “Joe has an excellent reputation in the industry and his joining our leadership team is nothing short of a coup. His proficiency in acquisitions and vast experience in team building will support Powerstone’s steady growth and quality management. With a firm that is growing the way we are, it’s extra nice to have another pair of expert eyes on the road ahead.” Mr. Price attended the University of the Pacific and California State University in Sacramento majoring in Organizational Communication.
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism, and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve.
Contact
