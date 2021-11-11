hubs101 Unveils New Event Management Platform in London
The virtual event platform makes its international debut with the new app. Berlin-based event tech company, hubs101 has relaunched its app and made its international debut at Event Tech Live London 2021 this month. The new hubs101 app focuses further on usability and business demands. The platform is tailored to bridge the gap between onsite and online events, says creator and founder, Henry Fuchs.
London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- hubs101 is proud to have successfully launched and presented the new app to the industry's most knowledgeable audience in London, and now ready to produce the upcoming 30 events hosting three thousand users in November via the platform.
Despite hard times for event companies in the past two years, hubs101 audience analytics indicated huge revenue growth and an increasing engagement rate for exhibition users. One of the hubs101 clients, we.CONECT, went against the stream and drastically increased its revenue of virtual events by more than 50%.
“Hybrid events are our future. With the hubs101 app, we aim for bridging the gap between onsite and online events,” claims Henry Fuchs, the founder of hubs101. “We work tirelessly to deliver the best hybrid event experience, enabled by many thought-after online and offline integrations in the app.”
Hosting a hybrid event is not easy, but the new hubs101 app makes it easier for all to host or attend one. hubs101 provides a streamlined platform for virtual events and integrates offline lead retrieval systems into onsite events. When app users enter the cleanly designed event lobby, they can easily find their way to the agenda containing all sessions, exhibitor booths, analytic boards, and matchmaking and chat rooms. It is just like attending an event in real life, where users do not feel limited when networking with the right business partners. On top of this, users enjoy real-time analytics to stay on track with what is happening during an event.
hubs101's international debut with the new app at the Event Tech Live London 2021 was a great success. The passionate eventers are amazed by the app's usability and cannot wait to see how it will be in real life to use the new app to manage hybrid events soon.
