hubs101 Unveils New Event Management Platform in London

The virtual event platform makes its international debut with the new app. Berlin-based event tech company, hubs101 has relaunched its app and made its international debut at Event Tech Live London 2021 this month. The new hubs101 app focuses further on usability and business demands. The platform is tailored to bridge the gap between onsite and online events, says creator and founder, Henry Fuchs.