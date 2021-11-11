Virtual Conferencing is About to Change the Way Lymphedema Patients and Professionals Interact Says Canadian Lymphedema Framework

Despite the pandemic’s challenges to traditional gatherings, the 2021 National Lymphedema Conference is going ahead, online, taking advantage of developments in the field of virtual conferencing. Hosted by the Canadian Lymphedema Framework, and presented in collaboration with Wounds Canada, the event takes place Dec. 3-4, 2021 via a sophisticated and highly interactive virtual event platform. For more information, visit www.canadalymph.ca.