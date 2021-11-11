"Anchors Away" Art Installation at Husson University Honors the "Sailor Jerry" Tattoo Style
Bangor, ME, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Husson University students enrolled in the “FA230 - Mixed Media Explorations” class have created an art installation called “Anchors Away” that honors the artistic design of “Sailor Jerry” tattoos. The installation consists of large wheat paste tattoo designs affixed to the walls of the gallery.
“‘Sailor Jerry’ tattoos have a distinct style,” said Kathi J. Smith, MFA, an associate professor in the College of Science and Humanities. “These works are characterized by bold, crisp lines with pops of color that create emphasis within the image. These tattoos are primarily nautical in theme.”
The exhibition runs from November 9 - December 7, 2021. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The show is student designed and curated. “FA230 - Mixed Media Explorations” is a fine arts elective where students work with a variety of different materials including: drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture and design. Through their sketchbook and course work, students develop creative thinking and problem solving skills.
One of the several different types of media introduced in the mixed media class was wheat paste. The history of wheat paste can be traced back to the 1890s and has often been used to post political or revolutionary messages.
Artistic expressions using this medium require students to create an adhesive composed of water and flour. This glue is then applied to a wall with a paint brush. A printed paper image is then placed atop the glue. Air bubbles are pressed out as the paper is affixed to the wall. Student artists then apply an additional layer of wheat paste over the image to complete the process.
