"Anchors Away" Art Installation at Husson University Honors the "Sailor Jerry" Tattoo Style

Husson University students created an art installation called “Anchors Away” that honors “Sailor Jerry” tattoos. The installation consists of large wheat paste tattoo designs affixed to the walls of the gallery. “Sailor Jerry” tattoos are characterized by bold, crisp lines with pops of color that create emphasis within the image. These tattoos are primarily nautical in theme.The exhibition runs from Nov. 9 – Dec. 7, 2021. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.