Mtis Co., Ltd., a Specialist Manufacturer of Rotating and Auxiliary Equipment, Including Compressors, Blowers and Dryers, is Launching in the Global Market
Busan, Korea, South, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The company supplies air and gas pressurized fluid systems in an integrated mechanical and electrical control package, and designs, manufactures, and tests power plants, shipbuilding including offshore facilities, petrochemicals for EPC projects that require various and rigorous specifications, and supplies systems to major EPC projects around the world.
Mtis' flagship products and services include hydrogen refueling stations, compressors and blowers, air and gas dryers, nitrogen generators, sound enclosures, portable compressors, and control systems.
Mtis installs and commissions hydrogen fueling station packages. It also sells and repairs a wide range of compressors and blowers, and integrates and packages dryer accessories. They are designed and manufactured according to the needs of users. Mtis' nitrogen generator is based on adsorption technology, which produces high-purity nitrogen gas from the air for various industrial applications. Nitrogen gas produced on-site has the advantage of stable supply and reduces costs when purchasing other industrial gases.
Mtis responds to various customer requirements through maintenance and remodeling of supplied systems, and manufactures to various specifications according to customer needs.
Looking forward to Mtis’ successful endeavors in various global markets.
Mtis' flagship products and services include hydrogen refueling stations, compressors and blowers, air and gas dryers, nitrogen generators, sound enclosures, portable compressors, and control systems.
Mtis installs and commissions hydrogen fueling station packages. It also sells and repairs a wide range of compressors and blowers, and integrates and packages dryer accessories. They are designed and manufactured according to the needs of users. Mtis' nitrogen generator is based on adsorption technology, which produces high-purity nitrogen gas from the air for various industrial applications. Nitrogen gas produced on-site has the advantage of stable supply and reduces costs when purchasing other industrial gases.
Mtis responds to various customer requirements through maintenance and remodeling of supplied systems, and manufactures to various specifications according to customer needs.
Looking forward to Mtis’ successful endeavors in various global markets.
Contact
MtisContact
Ms. Boram Lee
+82-52-977-1800
www.m-tis.co.kr
Ms. Boram Lee
+82-52-977-1800
www.m-tis.co.kr
Categories