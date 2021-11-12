Sardina Systems and Circle B Announce a Partnership to Deliver a Highly Efficient Enterprise Cloud Solution on OCP Hardware
Circle B empowers Sardina’s FishOS for enterprise-ready OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud solutions fully integrated with revolutionary IT infrastructures and validated on Open Compute Project (OCP) hardware.
London, United Kingdom, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sardina Systems, a leading UK developer and vendor of the award-winning cloud management platform FishOS, and Circle B, a globally-known Dutch provider of the full spectrum of OCP solutions and services, have announced today a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of OpenStack clouds by enterprises and combine it with flexible OCP hardware architecture and full rack integration. By uniting the forces, both Circle B and Sardina Systems add immense value to their solutions providing a comprehensive suite of services and products to the enterprise customers and bringing the joint OCP private cloud solution to the global market.
Circle B and Sardina have developed and validated a fully integrated cloud solution on OpenStack and Kubernetes to build highly scalable and efficient enterprise clouds on revolutionary IT infrastructure designed by OCP. Ceph storage can be quickly and smoothly implemented to the solution.
As one of the main IT fields, the data center industry has soaring demand for enterprise cloud management solutions that help to optimize energy consumption and reduce TCO, while keeping cloud security and scalability on a constantly high level. To promote open-source technologies, “OCP + OpenStack,” and help enterprises build a tailored private cloud with efficient workload management tools, Sardina Systems and Circle B have cooperated to develop a full life-cycle cloud management software solution validated on best-in-class OCP hardware and supported by professionally managed services. The two parties have successfully innovated and optimized their cutting-edge solutions to build resilient, scalable cloud instances for the enterprise. The flexible architecture and underlying modular infrastructure make it possible to customize the joint solution components – compute, storage or multi-site high availability (HA) – according to the enterprise needs.
Kenneth Tan, Executive Director of Sardina Systems, said:
“The principles of OCP are based on sharing the best practices and experience inside the community. The open-source approach used by OCP results in many hardware solutions that successfully fit specific use cases and significantly optimize data center infrastructure costs, including energy consumption and hardware utilization rate. The OCP designs of IT equipment provided by Circle B use the lowest possible amount of energy. FishOS smart engines constantly monitor cloud system health avoiding overloading and interruptions; our solution manages cloud workload to save energy costs and raise the hardware utilization rate to 40%. Together with Circle B, we offer a perfect IT solution for the data centers and their customers that focus on sustainability goals, responsible digital transformation and TCO savings.”
Vinita Arora, Sales Director at Circle B, said:
“Circle B provides cutting edge hardware designed by Hyperscalers to Enterprises with the focus of providing higher efficiency, easy scalability and reducing operational costs. Companies can now test their workloads in our Experience Center together with cloud management capabilities from FishOS and smoothly transit to the production environment on CAPEX or OPEX model from Circle B. Together with Sardina Systems, we create a single solution setup for Telcos and Enterprise Data Centers for easy adoption to Open Compute Project technology.”
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome large-scale data center operations challenges.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
About Circle B
Circle B, solutions provider and part of Taurus Group B.V. offers innovative Open Compute Project solutions for complex business requirements at rack-scale level. The company provides OCP hardware infrastructure to help organizations extend or adopt a more TCO efficient and sustainable server framework by delivering top-notch compute, storage and network solutions across Europe.
Circle B Eclipse offers flexible financial models (CAPEX / OPEX) of its OCP based infrastructure, allowing customers to enjoy energy-efficient compute and storage on an ultra-low latency and a high bandwidth network.
In cooperation with maincubes and Rittal, Circle B has located the European OCP Experience Center at maincubes AMS01 colocation data center in Amsterdam. This European OCP Experience Center aims to help CIOs, CTOs, IT managers, and data center managers fully understand the impact of OCP designs on their facilities. The center also enables companies to test specific OCP-based solutions relevant to their IT environment.
