Vengo Joins Hands with Shufti Pro to Deliver AI-Powered IDV Services
Vengo has opted for the AI-powered KYC services of Shufti Pro to ensure accurate ID verification of their drivers to maintain a safe encounter between riders and passengers.
London, United Kingdom, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vengo, a global mobility platform providing ride-hailing services in the US, South America, Europe, and Asia, has chosen the ID verification services of Shufti Pro, the global identity verification service provider, to accurately validate the identities of their riders and ensure a risk-free experience for the passengers.
Due to the boom in ID frauds and compromised data cases in the ride-hailing industry, firms are taking every possible measure to ensure the protection of their passengers, authenticity of the rider’s data, and compliance with data protection and privacy laws such as the GDPR.
To comply with mandatory KYC requirements, especially for the market segments of Venezuela, Vengo has opted for Shufti Pro’s real-time ID verification solution, which leverages AI technology and performs extensive verification checks to identify forged ID documents in seconds. Vengo wishes to enhance this global partnership to accomplish its Mission and Vision statement guided by 3 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for us all, set out by the United Nations.
“Shufti helps us to keep a competitive advantage in leapfrogging markets by using artificial intelligence to verify our drivers data and storing them GDPR-compliant. This, in turn, provides our passengers with safety and security, which upgrades the host nation’s infrastructure,” stated the Co-founder of Vengo, Sami Michl, “Further, the PCI-compliant AI ID Verification underpins our clear and transparent compliance framework, which we use for fraud detection with our payment gateways and other strategic partners. We are proud to be the first platform to use Shufti Pro in South America to improve the safety standards in local communities.”
Commenting on this partnership, the CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung stated:
“Shufti Pro is committed to creating a marketplace where businesses can expand without the risk of digital identity fraud. Our AI-powered KYC solution validates the identity of individuals in seconds with an accuracy rate of 98.67%, making the onboarding process swift and reliable. We are looking forward to this collaboration with Vengo with great enthusiasm.”
Shufti Pro currently provides digital KYC, AML, and KYB solutions to 500+ global businesses, with expertise in ID verification. The organization recently partnered with Netlync to make its technology more readily available to mobile network operators that use the NetLync UNITE platform. It also added NFC ID Verification and COVID Certificate Verification to its portfolio and got its technology services on the Salesforce AppExchange earlier in the year.
About Vengo
Vengo is a ride-hailing platform that currently provides services in Venezuela, Miami, and soon in Istanbul and more countries in the Caribbean. Among other things, the Vengo marketplace platform enables people to receive services that facilitate their connection to independent third-party providers, including drivers and restaurants for the purchase of services or goods, such as transportation, logistics, and/or delivery services and any related content or services including payment processing and customer support in 175 App Stores, on both platforms (Android & Apple), and in 42 languages.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. The company provides solutions built on the principles of trust, authenticity, and transparency. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
