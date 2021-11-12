Boxer Property Arena Towers Signs New 10K SF Office Tenant
Houston, TX, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property recently announced that it has concluded negotiations for a multi-year lease with ReconMR for 9,744 square feet of office space at 7324 Southwest Freeway in Houston, TX. ReconMR is an experienced survey research company focused on delivering the highest quality data collection services in the industry. Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller, negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord. Buddy Francese of Mutual Trust Corporate Real Estate represented the tenant.
Arena Towers, is comprised of two 20 floor office buildings with a total of 834,175 SF of rentable office space. These office buildings feature soaring atrium lobbies and plenty of amenities for tenants, including various conference facilities, on-site restaurants, a tenant center, a sundry shop, 24 hour courtesy officers, and more. Additionally, this property provides garage parking with key card access, surveillance cameras, on-site maintenance, management & leasing. Arena Towers is located conveniently off US-59 South and the Bellaire Blvd. exit.
Founded in 2011, Recon MR Reconnaissance Market Research has decades of experience in telephone data collection, allowing us to consistently produce high quality and accurate research data for our clients. With a total capacity of 700+ across our 5 call centers (Bryan/College Station, Houston, San Antonio, San Marcos and Corpus Christi) they can easily accommodate your telephone data collection needs. For more information, visit https://www.reconmr.com/.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 27 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
Contact:
Trey Miller
Senior Broker
Trey.Miller@BoxerProperty.com
713-777-7368
Arena Towers, is comprised of two 20 floor office buildings with a total of 834,175 SF of rentable office space. These office buildings feature soaring atrium lobbies and plenty of amenities for tenants, including various conference facilities, on-site restaurants, a tenant center, a sundry shop, 24 hour courtesy officers, and more. Additionally, this property provides garage parking with key card access, surveillance cameras, on-site maintenance, management & leasing. Arena Towers is located conveniently off US-59 South and the Bellaire Blvd. exit.
Founded in 2011, Recon MR Reconnaissance Market Research has decades of experience in telephone data collection, allowing us to consistently produce high quality and accurate research data for our clients. With a total capacity of 700+ across our 5 call centers (Bryan/College Station, Houston, San Antonio, San Marcos and Corpus Christi) they can easily accommodate your telephone data collection needs. For more information, visit https://www.reconmr.com/.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 27 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com.
Contact:
Trey Miller
Senior Broker
Trey.Miller@BoxerProperty.com
713-777-7368
Contact
Boxer Property ManagementContact
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Categories