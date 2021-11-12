HealthONE Hospitals Nationally Recognized with an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Denver, CO, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Four HealthONE hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes HealthONE’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. The four HealthONE hospitals who received an "A" grade include Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center. It is also worth noting that Rose Medical Center has earned an "A" grade in every release from Leapfrog since the inception of the program.
“We are extraordinarily proud of what our hospitals have accomplished and thank our colleagues and physicians for their skill, expertise and relentless pursuit to provide superior quality to our patients,” stated Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This accolade is a reflection of the efforts of our colleagues and physicians – a consistent focus on providing the best for our patients. Beyond the meaningful Leapfrog recognition, what our quality means is that we make a profound difference in our patients’ lives.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
"An 'A' Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s, Rose, Sky Ridge and Swedish for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see HealthONE’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
