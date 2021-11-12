JJDiesel.com Parts Retailer Revamps Website to Maximize Consumer Savings During Downturn
With prices spiraling out of control, JJDiesel.com rolls out new website offering cost savings to diesel shops as well as direct to consumer sales.
Bristol, VA, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JJ Diesel, a provider of parts for diesel trucks, today announced the launch of its new website, which offers streamlined ordering and better pricing.
"Our 11+ years in selling to dealerships, diesel repair shops and direct to consumers has made us a premier shopping spot when your truck goes down and you need fast and affordable replacement parts. We’re excited to launch our new website so customers can shop quickly, easily, and affordably for parts for their diesel trucks," said Larry Jay of JJ Diesel.
The new JJ Diesel website offers phone service hours during the week and 24/7 shopping online. Expedited shipping is now free and over-night is available. Customers are now provided a full 12 month guarantee on all parts with a free replacement or refund.
About JJ Diesel: https://JJDiesel.com is a supplier of parts for diesel trucks specializing in the Ford 6.0 Powerstroke. JJ Diesel ships parts to dealerships, diesel repair shops and directly to consumers.
Larry Jay
(276) 821-8285
jjdiesel.com
