BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Tuesday that experienced business development executive Aaron Gillmore, formerly at Tesla and SolarCity, has been named Vice President of Truck Business for BYD.
An accomplished business development executive, Gillmore comes to BYD from Tesla, Inc. where he was director... - December 05, 2019 - BYD
Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America
Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately.
As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec
Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier).
The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex
Anheuser-Busch, BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), and ENGIE Services U.S. (ENGIE) announced that Anheuser-Busch will be deploying 21 BYD battery electric trucks in their California fleet as part of a state project to showcase economically and environmentally... - October 04, 2019 - BYD
BYD signs Hudson County Motors as the fully authorized BYD Electric Truck Dealer for the Northern New Jersey Metropolitan Area. - October 02, 2019 - BYD
Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA
BYD’s next generation battery electric tandem axle day cab, the BYD 8TT, will be on display at the Intermodal Association of North American (IANA) Expo in Long Beach, showcasing a design that combines performance, reliability, and driver comfort with clean and quiet zero-emission operation.
The... - September 17, 2019 - BYD
The Senator will highlight the unique role of the employer in driving innovation in Population Health. - September 12, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019.
Volvo XC60 SUV
You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro
The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products
Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety.
The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company
Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow.
Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032
Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.
A new model of the SUV Mobile Office has been released: The CEO Executive Mobile Office SUV. This is the new High Tech Office on Wheels of the 21st Century. - January 28, 2010 - LimousinesWorld
Automotive enthusiasts and Internet surfers are being entertained by a new Hummer SUVparody site. HummerH8.com is the home of the fictional Hummer H8 Sport Utility Vehicle, complete with oversized tires and machine guns. - April 16, 2006 - HummerH8.com