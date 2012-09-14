PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BYD Taps Former Tesla Executive to Head Growing Truck Team BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Tuesday that experienced business development executive Aaron Gillmore, formerly at Tesla and SolarCity, has been named Vice President of Truck Business for BYD. An accomplished business development executive, Gillmore comes to BYD from Tesla, Inc. where he was director... - December 05, 2019 - BYD

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainable Logistics Anheuser-Busch, BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), and ENGIE Services U.S. (ENGIE) announced that Anheuser-Busch will be deploying 21 BYD battery electric trucks in their California fleet as part of a state project to showcase economically and environmentally... - October 04, 2019 - BYD

Hudson County Motors brings BYD Trucks to New Jersey BYD signs Hudson County Motors as the fully authorized BYD Electric Truck Dealer for the Northern New Jersey Metropolitan Area. - October 02, 2019 - BYD

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

BYD to Showcase Its Next Generation Electric Truck at IANA Expo BYD’s next generation battery electric tandem axle day cab, the BYD 8TT, will be on display at the Intermodal Association of North American (IANA) Expo in Long Beach, showcasing a design that combines performance, reliability, and driver comfort with clean and quiet zero-emission operation. The... - September 17, 2019 - BYD

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New Refinish Division The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 17, 2018 Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow. Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.

Now Available: the New CEO Executive Mobile Office SUV A new model of the SUV Mobile Office has been released: The CEO Executive Mobile Office SUV. This is the new High Tech Office on Wheels of the 21st Century. - January 28, 2010 - LimousinesWorld