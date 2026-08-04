Off-Road Trucks & SUVs News
Up-to-the-minute news about trucks, off-road vehicles and SUVs, manufacturer news, repair and maintenance, shows and events. Off-roaders and industry professionals can gain insights into new products and services, trucking media, awards, and innovations.
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Recall Reward Program
Cape Coral CDJR Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins Recall Reward Program Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had a reason to celebrate as customer Darren York received a $10,000 check through the Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Program—a national diesel recall reward... - July 19, 2025 - Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
River Front RAM Opens as the Midwest's First Stand Along Commercial RAM Truck Dealership in North Aurora
River Front RAM has opened a one of a kind stand along RAM truck dealership with more inventory and 15 service bays for retail and commercial trucks in North Aurora, Illinois. - May 08, 2025 - River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Route Runners Auto Transport Announces Expansion of Nationwide Auto Transport Services in 2025
In 2025, Route Runners Auto Transport offers both open and enclosed type of vehicle shipping, setting the gold standard for reliability, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a seamless booking process, cutting-edge tracking technology, and a commitment to top-tier service, Route Runners has been in the auto transport industry for over eight years. - March 18, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco
Caballo Automotive has partnered with Wild Horses 4x4 to launch Caballo Classic Seats, custom-designed for Early Broncos. These seats offer improved visibility, comfort, and support, fitting a range of body types while maintaining a classic style. Available through Wild Horses 4x4 with Bronco-specific brackets, the seats mark the start of ongoing collaborations between the two brands, offering innovative products for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. - October 10, 2024 - Caballo Automotive
Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures
Cerwin-Vega, renowned for high-end mobile audio solutions, has introduced the UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound Systems. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these systems deliver powerful audio with built-in 600-Watt Max amplifiers and 6.5-inch 2-way speakers. - September 18, 2024 - CERWIN-VEGA!
Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast... - August 16, 2024 - Highline Classics
Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers. - July 20, 2024 - Drive & Shine
Eco-Power Meets Pickup Truck Practicality
Retractable Solar Blanket Infuses Trucks with Energizing Pep - May 31, 2024 - Ty Yacoboni
Sun Creek Point RV Park Announces Grand Opening of a New Location in Caldwell, ID
Sun Creek Point RV Park in Caldwell, ID, managed by Blue Terra Development Point RV Parks, now welcomes visitors. Spanning 30 acres with 225 stalls, the park accommodates all RV types and includes amenities like a clubhouse (set for completion in Fall 2024), landscaped areas, pet-friendly zones, and spaces tailored for families and adults. Conveniently situated for access to local attractions, it offers a comprehensive RV experience. - March 16, 2024 - Point RV Parks
Odyne and FCCC Announce Agreement March 2024
Odyne Systems, LLC and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. Announce Agreement Odyne Systems, LLC, a provider of electrification technologies for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) are pleased to announce that Odyne is now able to offer their zero-emissions... - March 13, 2024 - Odyne Systems, LLC
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel
Nashville-based company is using a different business model and a more customer-focused approach in the manufacturing of an all-electric travel trailer. - October 24, 2023 - Aero Build
Welcomed by the Market - the Vesconite Hilube Needle-Bearing Kit by VesArg
VesArg, the Argentinian distributor of Vesconite, Vesconite Hilube and Vesconite Superlube low-friction bearing materials, is proud to announce the acceptance of the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit for the Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo, with VesArg having sold 500 kits for these vehicles... - October 10, 2023 - Vesconite
Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Car Concierge Pro: Unlocking maximum value for ultra-luxury cars. Meticulous negotiation expertise. Unparalleled satisfaction. - July 07, 2023 - Car Concierge Pro
Team Throttle Monster to Become One of Biggest Teams in Professional Motorsports
Monster Jam Truck Team Expands to Eight Monster Trucks with Acquisition - March 23, 2023 - Team Throttle Monster
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Four Things You Didn't Know About Personal Auto Insurance
What do you know about personal auto insurance in Colorado Springs? You can learn about some of your options here in this breakdown. - December 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
International Fluids Consortium Expands Its OEM Membership
The International Fluids Consortium (IFC) has added another key OEM to its collaborative effort. Aurobay (formerly Volvo Cars), Honda, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota are recently joined by General Motors in this not-for-profit... - October 13, 2022 - International Fluids Consortium
Alignment Simple Solutions - QuickTrick Products Wins 2022 Motor Top 20 Award
Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their first MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick All in one Powersports Alignment System. - September 20, 2022 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Hinton Transportation Investments Names Dan Millar to Board
Dan Millar Named C.C.O. Hinton Transportation Investments HTI is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Millar to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Dan will be appointed to the Board of Directors focusing on developing sales strategies that leverage HTI's strengths and align operational objectives... - August 13, 2022 - HTI - Hinton Transportation Investments
MonSTORE Garages, Car Condominiums, to Invade Lake Tahoe & Minden, Nevada Soon
It’s an all too familiar problem. Too many cars and nowhere to put them. People are turning to garage condominiums as a long-term solution coupled with an asset class investment. - July 22, 2022 - Monstore Garages Tahoe
Road Ranger as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski's No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race
Road Ranger has partnered with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races starting at Texas Motor Speedway. "The Partnership with ThorSport Racing is an exciting new journey that we are thrilled to... - May 14, 2022 - Road Ranger
Kevin Walsh Promoted to Sales Representative at TrailerDecking.com
Kevin Walsh has been promoted to sales representative at Nova USA Wood Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the direct sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring and accessories to retailers, small business... - April 28, 2022 - Nova USA
Dealer eProcess Wins AWA Award for OTT 2022
Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess (DEP) as a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the category of OTT Advertising. According to Tim Bowles, who leads... - April 12, 2022 - Dealer eProcess
4 Tips Drivers Need to Know to Find the Right Auto Insurance
Are you shopping around for the best auto insurance for your needs and price range? Read here to learn 4 smart tips to help you find the right plan. - March 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
Ariel Rider Raised 14.8 mil. Round A Investment
Another e-bike gets an investment which shows the bright future of the two wheeled electric vehicle industry. - November 27, 2021 - Ariel Rider
JJDiesel.com Parts Retailer Revamps Website to Maximize Consumer Savings During Downturn
With prices spiraling out of control, JJDiesel.com rolls out new website offering cost savings to diesel shops as well as direct to consumer sales. - November 12, 2021 - JJ Diesel
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts All in One QuickTrick Powersports Alignment Systems
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has debuted a new line of products geared to the Powersports service industry. - September 11, 2021 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Truck Accessories Group Moving Long Beach, California Operations to Move to New Facility
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today that plans are underway to relocate the Long Beach, California production to its Mexicali facility. This move will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. - August 17, 2021 - LEER
William Blair and BDA Advise STS on Its Sale to Adler Pelzer Group
BDA is pleased to announce that Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares”), a listed private equity holding company, has successfully completed the sale of its 73.25% stake in STS Group AG (“STS”). STS develops, manufactures and supplies interior & exterior components made of... - July 05, 2021 - BDA Partners Ltd
TrailerDecking.com Partners with Champion Cutting Tool Corp. to Provide Premium Solutions to Truck & Trailer Industries
TrailerDecking.com has partnered with Champion Cutting Tool Corp. to provide customers nationwide with the high-grade solutions needed to install and repair the hardwood flooring used in flatbed trailer, truck and van body applications. These solutions now include Champion’s countersink and... - June 23, 2021 - Nova USA
Traxxas Radio Control and Excel RC Open Exclusive Store in Madison Heights, Michigan
Grand Opening Event to Showcase Radio Control Cars and Trucks, Contests and Prizes - May 19, 2021 - Excel RC
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
TrailerDecking.com Expands Laminated Truck Flooring Inventory to Accommodate Truck Body & Dry Van Applications
TrailerDecking.com, a leading supplier of tropical hardwood decking and flooring for automotive applications, has expanded its inventory of Apitong Laminated Truck Flooring products and accessories to accommodate the growing maintenance, repair and installation needs of the dry van and truck body... - April 20, 2021 - Nova USA
Superior Van & Mobility Will Expand to Offer Michigan Wheelchair-Users Access to Affordable Accessible Vehicles
Superior Van & Mobility will be expanding to Ann Arbor, MI in late 2021 and will be the largest family-owned and operated wheelchair-accessible vehicle provider in the U.S. - March 24, 2021 - Superior Van and Mobility
President Electronics USA Introduces the “RANDY FCC” Handheld or Mobile CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio – the “RANDY FCC” arriving North America and Canada this month. The RANDY FCC Handheld or Mobile CB radio features a large multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, Key Beep,... - February 11, 2021 - President Electronics USA
United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck
United Pacific’s Rear Fenders for 1967 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110914 / 110915) and 1968-72 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110912 / 110913) are now available. Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep... - February 10, 2021 - United Pacific
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ANDY II FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces the launch of their latest version of the popular ANDY AM USA 12/24V CB radio – the “ANDY II FCC.” The ANDY II FCC comes with additional features such as VOX, a USB Port, direct button access to weather... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
President Electronics USA Introduces the "ADAMS FCC" CB Radio
President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB radios, introduces their latest CB radio – the “ADAMS FCC.” Compact and modern, the new ADAMS FCC CB radio features a large 7 Color LCD display, PA mode, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Talk Back, Noise Blanker Filter, Programmable... - January 30, 2021 - President Electronics USA
A&L Motor Sales Transforms BMW Showroom Into State-of-the-Art Facility
Monroeville luxury dealership unveils updated showroom driven by customer-focused experience. - December 22, 2020 - A&L Motor Sales
Truck Accessories Group Announces Opening of New Production Facility
Citing a need for expanded capacity, a substantial growth in business and a continued dedication to its customer base, Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announces the planned opening of a fifth fiberglass cap manufacturing facility. “This is an important new chapter in the evolution and success... - December 05, 2020 - LEER
A&L Motor Sales Unveils State-of-the-Art Showroom for Jaguar and Land Rover
Monroeville luxury dealership transforms showroom to elevate customer experience. - December 02, 2020 - A&L Motor Sales