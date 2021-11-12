Health & Safety Take Priority at Justice Tax
Jacksonville, FL, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The health and safety of employees has always been a number one priority at Justice Tax. In light of the global crisis that is the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice Tax has adopted new health and safety protocol to ensure the wellbeing of their staff.
Justice Tax has always offered a flexible hybrid environment that allows employees to work remotely and remain a part of the team without putting their health at risk. This policy has remained in place at Justice Tax throughout the duration of the pandemic. In addition to their flex policy, Justice Tax has implemented a variety of other health measures to keep the safety of their staff at the top of their priority list. Here are just a few examples of their COVID-19 precautionary measures:
- Masks: Justice Tax employees are required to wear masks in the office while not seated at their desks, which are appropriately distanced from one another.
- Hand Sanitizing Stations: Several hand sanitizing stations have been placed within the Justice Tax headquarters. Employees are encouraged to sanitize their hands frequently and thoroughly while on-premises.
- Enhanced Cleaning: The Justice Tax sanitation team thoroughly disinfects their space on a routine basis, and the office is equipped with products that can be used to maintain sanitization in between professional cleanings.
- Enhanced Primary Air Exchange: With their recent expansion, Justice Tax offers a larger space for employees to co-work, giving them increased air circulation throughout the facility.
- UV Filtration: The Justice Tax office is equipped with state-of-the-art HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizing devices, ensuring that the air in their space is purified on a regular basis.
"Justice Tax takes the health and safety of its staff very seriously,' said Joe Valinho, owner and president of Justice Tax. “We care for our employees like family. Our primary goal at Justice Tax is to assist taxpayers with a loving hand, and we cannot do that without healthy staff members,” Valinho went on, “We recognize the importance of precautions in this pandemic, and we are doing everything we can to follow CDC guidelines and protect our community.”
About Justice Tax, LLC:
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue their mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. They have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to Justice Tax than their relationship with their clients. Each interaction they share with their clients is held with the care that they would expect themselves. Justice Tax strives for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight alone - call 888-545-6007.
Justice Tax has always offered a flexible hybrid environment that allows employees to work remotely and remain a part of the team without putting their health at risk. This policy has remained in place at Justice Tax throughout the duration of the pandemic. In addition to their flex policy, Justice Tax has implemented a variety of other health measures to keep the safety of their staff at the top of their priority list. Here are just a few examples of their COVID-19 precautionary measures:
- Masks: Justice Tax employees are required to wear masks in the office while not seated at their desks, which are appropriately distanced from one another.
- Hand Sanitizing Stations: Several hand sanitizing stations have been placed within the Justice Tax headquarters. Employees are encouraged to sanitize their hands frequently and thoroughly while on-premises.
- Enhanced Cleaning: The Justice Tax sanitation team thoroughly disinfects their space on a routine basis, and the office is equipped with products that can be used to maintain sanitization in between professional cleanings.
- Enhanced Primary Air Exchange: With their recent expansion, Justice Tax offers a larger space for employees to co-work, giving them increased air circulation throughout the facility.
- UV Filtration: The Justice Tax office is equipped with state-of-the-art HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizing devices, ensuring that the air in their space is purified on a regular basis.
"Justice Tax takes the health and safety of its staff very seriously,' said Joe Valinho, owner and president of Justice Tax. “We care for our employees like family. Our primary goal at Justice Tax is to assist taxpayers with a loving hand, and we cannot do that without healthy staff members,” Valinho went on, “We recognize the importance of precautions in this pandemic, and we are doing everything we can to follow CDC guidelines and protect our community.”
About Justice Tax, LLC:
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue their mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. They have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to Justice Tax than their relationship with their clients. Each interaction they share with their clients is held with the care that they would expect themselves. Justice Tax strives for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight alone - call 888-545-6007.
Contact
Justice Tax, LLCContact
Kassidy Lankford
904-593-6765
www.justice.tax
Kassidy Lankford
904-593-6765
www.justice.tax
Categories