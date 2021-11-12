SolarKal Completes Rooftop Solar Installation at Alltest NJ Offices
New York, NY, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alltest, a leading provider of test and measurement equipment, announced the completed installation of rooftop solar panels at their Farmingdale, NJ offices. SolarKal, a commercial solar energy advisor, handled the strategy and vendor procurement process. Evergreen Energy Solutions handled the solar installation.
After years of considering a switch to solar, SolarKal was able to advise Alltest on an approach that aligned with its capital expenditures strategy. The new 170-kilowatt system will generate roughly 210,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually and offset 100% of the building’s electricity use. The solar system will have paid for itself after only 4 years.
Alltest’s solar panel installation is the equivalent of planting 182 acres of trees. The company saw additional savings from New Jersey’s Transition Renewable Energy Certificates (TREC) program, one of the top solar incentive programs in the country. Alltest’s timing was perfect considering that the TREC program has now stepped down to lower incentive levels. The program will provide Alltest with consistent payments from the state utility for its reported usage.
Nathan Nelson, CEO of Alltest said that “we're really excited about this project. Sustainability is at the heart of what we do here at Alltest. By refurbishing test and measurement equipment and cycling them back into the market, we help prevent tons of plastics and heavy metals from hitting landfills every year. We're also proud to provide tools and services to innovative companies like Lucid Motors who are leading the way on clean transportation and other sustainable technology. Moving to solar is a natural extension of this.”
Yaniv Kalish, CEO of SolarKal added that “the Alltest project was a good example of SolarKal working with mid-sized companies which may not have an internal sustainability resource, to take advantage of unique and ever-changing state solar incentives.”
Isaac Israel, President of Evergreen Energy, agreed, saying that “it was a wonderful experience working with Alltest and SolarKal on a project that was both positive for the environment and Alltest’s bottom line for years to come.”
About Alltest
Alltest carries the world’s largest selection of used/refurbished benchtop test and measurement equipment at half the price of new equipment. The equipment is guaranteed working, warrantied and available with certified calibration from an in-house staff of technicians and engineers.
About SolarKal
SolarKal streamlines the switch to solar energy for organizations across the U.S., while saving them time, money, & internal resources. SolarKal's marketplace software identifies potential solar vendors and runs a competitive procurement process to arrive at the best outcome. Clients then get a vendor that they trust at a pricing that is, on average, 30% better than without SolarKal's process. Using this first-of-its-kind platform, SolarKal has facilitated over $200MM in commercial solar transactions and empowered organizations to go green with ease.
About Evergreen Energy Solutions
Evergreen Energy Solutions is a commercial solar developer passionate about its mission to provide high-performing, cost-effective, environmentally responsible solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.
