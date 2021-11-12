Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony Announces Limited Number of Home Sites AVailable
Timnath, CO, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony community in Timnath has only a limited number of home sites remaining for sale.
Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony is the newest resort-style, master-planned community located in Timnath, one of Northern Colorado's most up-and-coming towns. The community is conveniently located along the Harmony Road corridor with easy access to Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland.
Homes in Trailside on Harmony feature large backyards, gourmet kitchens and spacious bedrooms. The community consists of 71 single-family homes ranging from 1,900 to 2,800 square feet, starting in the $500,000s. The six home designs feature open-concept floor plans built with superior Toll Brothers craftsmanship and the highest quality building products.
“With an abundance of recreational opportunities nearby including the Timnath and Horsetooth Reservoirs and the Rocky Mountains, as well as shopping, dining, and the highly-rated Poudre Valley Schools, Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony defines Colorado living at its best,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers are encouraged to view our remaining available home sites for their last chance to be a part of this incredible community.”
Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony features a pool and water play area, open sports fields, picnic pavilions, two community parks, and basketball court. Residents also can enjoy the walking trails that wind throughout the community and connect to future retail developments.
The sales office and model homes are located at 5617 Jedidiah Drive, Timnath, 80547. From I-25, go east at the Harmony Rd. exit (exit 265) for about one mile to the community. For more information, call 970-372-2777 or visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
