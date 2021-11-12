Gamry Instruments Announces a New European Sales and Customer Support Office
New office expansion in Europe enables Gamry to optimize marketing and sales support.
Warminster, PA, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gamry Instruments, a US-based manufacturer of electrochemical instrumentation, is pleased to announce the official opening of its European sales and support office in Northern Italy. The new European office’s primary mission is to provide sales assistance through marketing and service-oriented activities.
Designed for Gamry’s exclusive distributor network, the office is located in northern Italy’s Lombardy Region, Province of Pavia. This location will deliver real time support in the European Time Zone and is ideal for training and demonstrations of their instruments. In addition, this office will provide Gamry with support and presence for many local and major electrochemical conferences. Gamry’s hope is to eventually speed-up delivery of their products worldwide with warehousing in Europe and by creating a repair and calibrations facility at this office.
Gamry is pleased to announce Monica Trueba as the European Sales Manager at this new office. Born in Havana, Cuba; Monica received her PhD in Chemical Sciences from the University of Milan, Italy and has been an active user of Gamry Instruments since 2014. She has over 20 years of experience in Electrochemistry Research and speaks Spanish, Italian and English. For more information, please visit the Teams section of Gamry’s website, https://www.gamry.com/about-us/our-team, for Monica’s bio and contact information.
About Gamry Instruments
Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support. Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. The sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.
Contact Information:
Gamry Instruments ~ 734 Louis Drive ~ Warminster, PA 18974
Phone: 215-682-9330 ~ https://www.Gamry.com ~ sales@gamry.com
