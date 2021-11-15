Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Michael Roque as Its President
Berwyn, PA, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPIC), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across eight states, is pleased to announce that Michael G. Roque has joined PPIC as its new President.
Mr. Roque has over 25 years’ experience in medical professional liability, working on both the broker and carrier sides. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Integris Group. Throughout his career, he has specialized in strategic planning, operations management, and market growth within the medical professional liability industry. Mr. Roque holds a B.B.A. in Risk Management & Insurance from Temple University.
“We are very pleased to have Michael join our team,” Lewis Sharps M.D., CEO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company. “His knowledge and experience within the MPL industry will be a tremendous asset for PPIC. We look forward to his leadership and insight as we continue to expand and change the landscape of the MPL industry.”
About Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Positive Physicians Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania domiciled insurance company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PPHI). The Company underwrites medical professional liability coverage for physicians, their corporations, medical groups, clinics and allied healthcare providers. Medical professional liability insurance protects physicians and other healthcare providers against liabilities arising from the rendering of, or failure to render, professional medical services. We offer claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, occurrence-based policies as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, Florida, and Michigan. For more information, please visit www.positivephysicians.com.
Contacts
Lewis S. Sharps, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(610) 644-5262
Categories