Information Security Media Group’s CyberEdBoard Global Community Celebrated Its One-Year Anniversary, Nov. 4, 2021
Princeton, NJ, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group’s CyberEdBoard global community celebrated its one-year anniversary of the program launch and release of its private community engagement platform on Nov. 4, 2021, after exceeding significant milestones throughout the first year.
CyberEdBoard ensures a unique benefit to cybersecurity leaders by providing a trusted global ecosystem to address common challenges and professional career growth in collaboration with security peers throughout the world, while facilitating intelligence gathering and dissemination on a wide range of essential topics.
"The ability to discuss pressing topics with other CISOs within a trusted platform on issues that matter most to you and your company is very powerful and helps us all get stronger and more resilient." -Mark Eggleston, CISO, CSC
Community Expansion
CyberEdBoard was created with nine founding chair advisers who provided personalized guidance and recruitment support during the design period, and in less than 11 months after launching, the community welcomed its 1,000th executive member.
Ninety percent of accepted members hold the C-level title or equivalent responsibility overseeing IT, security, risk or privacy. Global diversity has been a top priority, and the program now serves the collaborative needs for senior cybersecurity executives located in 65 different countries and representing more than 85 industries.
“We have connections to different cultures, global experts, executives working in different markets with different levels of maturity. The problem is the same for everyone. We must work together.” -Glauco Sampaio, CISO, Cielo, Brazil
Community Engagement
In addition to developing a private engagement portal customized to connect global executives 24/7, the member-driven program offers an eclectic mixture of personal branding activities for members, thanks to ISMG’s industry-leading global reach of over 35 media properties and 950,000 cybersecurity subscribers.
ISMG Senior Vice President of Editorial Tom Field and his world-renowned editorial team conducted and published hundreds of in-depth interviews with community members throughout the year, featured dozens of executives on ISMG virtual summit agendas, showcased the career accomplishments of over 75 members as a part of the Profiles in Leadership series and recently introduced a new Expert Insights writing project this fall.
In June 2021, CyberEdBoard launched a popular mentor marketplace that provides strategic matchmaking opportunities to connect and learn from over 100 respected member mentors located in various parts of the world.
Community Events
CyberEdBoard hosted the first community wide virtual event – CyberEdBoard Talks – in December 2020, featuring former RSA CEO and Chairman Art Coviello, who provided personalized advice to over 50 CISOs about how to effectively report key cybersecurity priorities and business risk to the board of directors.
On a monthly basis over the next 11 months, the community featured some of the most influential cybersecurity experts and influencers, including top executives from NSA, CISA, CERT and NIST, along with others from the private sector.
To date, CyberEdBoard has launched six different event formats and member-only meetings that bring together hundreds of global members monthly.
“Having the opportunity to attend member-exclusive sessions, conversing with peers in the app, and having that collective knowledge of executives is priceless for me.” -Donna Ross, CISO, Radian, U.S.
Looking Ahead
CyberEdBoard is currently reviewing membership applications but due to the remarkable global interest and rapid community growth, the waiting list for new members has increased. In the coming months, CyberEdBoard members will be contributing to the relaunch of CyberEd.io, ISMGs premier e-learning education platform; promoting regional ambassador members to accelerate even more peer-to-peer knowledge exchange; and introducing new enhancements to the private engagement app and mentorship program.
About CyberEdBoard
CyberEdBoard is the premier members-only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Membership in Information Security Media Group’s CyberEdBoard provides executives with a powerful peer-driven collaborative ecosystem and library of resources to address complex challenges shared by CISOs and senior security leaders worldwide. Executive members utilize the CyberEdBoard engagement platform to further enhance their professional brands, create and exchange member-exclusive resources, obtain accredited education and content, contribute in the executive mentor marketplace and seamlessly connect with senior security peers and experts around the world.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
