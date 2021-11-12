Heirloom Earns Four Military Friendly® Designations for 2022
Washington, DC, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Heirloom Cloud Corporation announced today that it has earned four designations for 2022 as a Military Friendly ® Brand, a Military Friendly ® Employer, a Military Friendly ® Spouse Employer, and a part of the Military Friendly ® Supplier Diversity Program.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly ® survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.
“It’s truly an honor to receive these awards,” says Geoff Weber, the original founder of Heirloom. Part of the DoD SkillBridge program, Weber is currently serving as the unpaid CEO of Heirloom until retires from the US Navy as a Commander on April 1, 2022. He created Heirloom at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a better way to connect loved ones to their memories and each other. “No Memory Left Behind,” declares Weber, “it’s our mission!”
“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers ® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly ®. “To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.
Heirloom will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly ® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.
