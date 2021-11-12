Equity in Education Grant Provides Invaluable STEM Opportunities for K-12 Students: Requests for Pilot Program Funding Are Available on the NextWave STEM Website

NextWave STEM announces Equity in Education Grant in partnership with Verizon, MES Lighting and TotalTek. The grant may be used to supplement STEM pilot programs offered by NextWave STEM, a TechEd company providing K-12 STEM curricula, equipment and training. To be considered for the equity grant, please go to NextWaveSTEM.com