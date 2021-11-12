Equity in Education Grant Provides Invaluable STEM Opportunities for K-12 Students: Requests for Pilot Program Funding Are Available on the NextWave STEM Website
NextWave STEM announces Equity in Education Grant in partnership with Verizon, MES Lighting and TotalTek. The grant may be used to supplement STEM pilot programs offered by NextWave STEM, a TechEd company providing K-12 STEM curricula, equipment and training. To be considered for the equity grant, please go to NextWaveSTEM.com
Chicago, IL, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As an organization, NextWave STEM’s focus is on educational equity and ensuring all educators and students, especially the most marginalized, have access to innovative educational experiences and STEM opportunities in order to prepare them for success after high school and throughout their careers. The company’s statement and commitments to creating and sustaining equity can be found in detail on its website.
“We believe that education creates opportunities, that every student deserves the opportunity to explore STEM and emerging technologies,” stated Udit Agarwal, Program Director and Founder of NextWave STEM. “Our hope is that opportunities like these will ignite a passion for life-long learning. We have the power to close the opportunity gap and give every child a fair shot at success.”
NextWave STEM works to secure grants for STEM pilot programs, offering courses at a discounted rate. Courses include emerging technology topics such as robotics, drones and coding, 3D modeling and printing, solar and renewable energy, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
NextWave STEM strives to level the playing field for:
- the inadequate opportunities for younger generations to be exposed to STEM programs,
- the shortage of human capital in STEM-related jobs, and
- the lack of STEM resources for the professional development of teachers.
About NextWave STEM
NextWave STEM, a TechEd company provides standards-supported, digital STEM curricula and resources for K-12 teachers and classrooms for both in-class instruction and remote learning. NextWave STEM is a comprehensive solution for STEM education that includes project-based curricula with corresponding course kits, and professional training and on-going support for educators. The NextWave STEM curriculum supports students in mastering the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and the Next Generation Science Standards and fosters 21st Century Skills.
Emily Girolamo
(312) 600-8239
nextwavestem.com
