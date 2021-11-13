LoyaltyXpert Announced a New "Customer Management" Feature in Loyalty Platform
Ahmedabad, India, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LoyaltyXpert, a well-renowned web, and app-based loyalty program solutions provider, has announced a new customer management feature in the loyalty management platform. The feature allows users to create multiple customer groups and keep tabs on customer engagement activities. By offering features like customer management, LoyaltyXpert aims to deliver a flawless experience for customers of businesses or brands increasing while enriching their customer retention strategies. The other key features offered by LoyaltyXpert include:
Tenant admin features:
Product management
Role management
User management
Refer and earn
SMS/notifications
Loyalty and redemption
Rules and promotions
Mobile app features:
Redemption reports
Loyalty transaction reports
Loyalty points
Scan QR code
Profile management
Offers & promotions
KYC details
Bank details
LoyaltyXpert is a one-stop loyalty management platform for getting the best loyalty programs that offer praiseworthy solutions combined with powerful customer retention strategies. The expert team at LoyaltyXpert ensures businesses a perfect combination of functionality, flexibility, and affordability to manage and run loyalty programs. They provide solutions to make a business future-ready and fully equipped with the right strategies to tackle all the challenges and roadblocks that they may face when trying to increase customer retention rates.
When asked about the details, the company's spokesperson said, "We at LoyaltyXpert have a team of professionals with deep knowledge of business processes and marketing tools required by today’s businesses. They can develop web and app-based loyalty program solutions that cover all the key aspects of marketing and scheming requirements in the present market and business setting.”
The spokesperson further added, "Whether it’s a small business or big enterprise, we can help each business to efficiently track and monitor their user’s preferences, behaviors, and trends on a real-time basis, thereby helping them to work on appropriate loyalty programs to meet their expectations with the accurate results.”
About LoyaltyXpert
LoyaltyXpert is a leading loyalty program solution provider in India. The company aims to design and develop superior loyalty program solutions that help businesses strengthen their relationship with potential customers. All LoyaltyXpert's loyalty solutions are presented with captivating retention strategies to attract more and more brand loyal customers.
Contact
Maulik Shah
+91-7990238718
www.loyaltyxpert.com
