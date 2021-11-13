Wood Brothers Insurance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
St. Louis' Wood Brothers Realty adds insurance company to comprehensively assist clients.
St. Louis, MO, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wood Brothers Insurance recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Wood Brothers Insurance was created by L.K. “Buddy” Wood III and Patrick Wood, two brothers who founded Wood Brothers Realty in 2011 which focuses on residential and commercial property listings. Wood Brothers Insurance is located at 6500 Chippewa St. in St. Louis, Mo. The full-service insurance business specializes in personal, commercial and life insurance.
Licensed insurance agent, Cassie Tanner, who has five years of insurance industry experience and more than 20 years of customer service background, recently joined Wood Brothers Insurance to handle the insurance needs of the sister company’s home buyers and real estate investors.
“We founded our new company as a one-stop shop that complements our existing real estate venture,” said Wood Brothers Insurance co-founder, Patrick Wood. “We joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance for their support in helping us get our insurance agency started off on the right foot. We look forward to our partnership and to the success of our latest endeavor.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information, call (314) 794-4800.
Wood Brothers Insurance was created by L.K. “Buddy” Wood III and Patrick Wood, two brothers who founded Wood Brothers Realty in 2011 which focuses on residential and commercial property listings. Wood Brothers Insurance is located at 6500 Chippewa St. in St. Louis, Mo. The full-service insurance business specializes in personal, commercial and life insurance.
Licensed insurance agent, Cassie Tanner, who has five years of insurance industry experience and more than 20 years of customer service background, recently joined Wood Brothers Insurance to handle the insurance needs of the sister company’s home buyers and real estate investors.
“We founded our new company as a one-stop shop that complements our existing real estate venture,” said Wood Brothers Insurance co-founder, Patrick Wood. “We joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance for their support in helping us get our insurance agency started off on the right foot. We look forward to our partnership and to the success of our latest endeavor.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information, call (314) 794-4800.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency AllianceContact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Categories