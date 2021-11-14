The Consumer Technology Association Recognizes NexiGo for Three Innovation Awards
New York, NY, November 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- At CES 2022, NexiGo is proud to present innovations in the audio and conferencing technology space. NexiGo has captured three innovation awards at CES 2022, with the Air T2 Wireless Earbuds having won a CES 2022 Innovation Award in the Headphone & Audio category. The other two will be unveiled on the show floor on January 5, 2022.
The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the CTA, organizers of CES and the world's largest technology event. CES 2022 is hosted in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8 and will also feature a digital portion. The following are details for the award-winning Air T2:
CES 2022 Award Winning Air T2
The NexiGo Air T2 Wireless Earbuds deliver an unmatched wireless headphone experience. With seamless Bluetooth pairing, simply remove the earbuds from the case and they're ready to pair with any of your devices. Easy tap commands allow you to make changes easily. They deliver a stable connection at up to 15 feet and can switch between devices as quickly as you can. The Air T2 case is capable of providing up to 16 hours of playtime on a single charge, while the earbuds themselves have a battery life of up to 4-5 hours on a single charge. This extensive battery allows for approximately 20+ total hours of playback without having to charge the case.
Price and Availability
The NexiGo Air T2 Wireless Earbuds retails at $69.99 and can be purchased directly from our website or Amazon store below:
https://www.nexigo.com
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/4DA8AC05-54D2-4795-A923-E3FA9CC54A3D
About NexiGo
NexiGo is an American-born brand built on the core values of innovation, intelligence and integrity. At NexiGo, quality and customer satisfaction are our first priority. Positioned between Silicon Valley to the South and Seattle, Washington to the North, our company is strategically placed to take advantage of the experienced technicians and parts suppliers throughout the Pacific Northwest. NexiGo produces products and experiences for every aspect of people's daily lives. We develop and market peripherals for live streaming, video conferencing, and collaboration, with product offerings like: webcams, portable monitors, console accessories, and more! NexiGo currently retails products to major countries in both North America and Europe, and continues to expand sales to meet the needs of customers in other regions.
Chris Chen
458-215-6088
www.nexigo.com
