Wit's New Single, “Kiss the Corporate A** II," Released, November 12, 2021
Santa Cruz, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wit (http://www.wit.us) announced his new single, “Kiss the Corporate A** II” was released on November 12, 2021.
"'Kiss the Corporate A** II' is a fun techno song that I wrote in 2003 that is an homage to my days as a DJ in the late ’80s," said Wit, singer-songwriter, and author. "It was inspired by Bono’s (of U2) comment to Steve Jobs at the Apple Special Music Event in 2003 where Steve announced that iTunes was available for Windows."
About Wit
Composer, singer-songwriter, and author - Wit is an artist who incorporates his musical influences of rock, classical, and new age with a zen style of poetic lyrics.
Nicknamed, “The Observer,” one cannot box Wit into one category. Wit plays many instruments and composes many musical styles. He enjoys singing rock the most. Wit’s vocal style ranges from overtone singing, classical, jazz, pop, and rock.
Wit is known for his song, "The President."
In addition to writing and performing rock,Wit is the author of, "Secrets to the Universe ". His thought-provoking (sometimes controversial) observations of the Universe, which he transfers into poetry, inspirational thought, and lyrics, inspire his fans to a newfound enjoyment for life as well as discovery. Wit is creating a new art (Zen Rock). With this synergy of disciplines that are thought-provoking and complex, he is leaving his imprint on American Music.
