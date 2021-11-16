Narrative BI Raises $1.2M in Pre-Seed Funding
Narrative BI, a no-code business intelligence platform, raised $1.2M in pre-seed funding to harness the power of augmented analytics for product-led companies. Investors include Elysium Venture Capital, Finsight Ventures, Digital Future, Adventures Lab, Joint Journey VC, angel investors from Google and ServiceNow.
San Francisco, CA, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Narrative BI will use this new capital to develop an innovative data analytics platform to help growth teams maximize the value of the product, marketing, and sales analytics.
Soft-launched in August 2021, Narrative BI Platform Beta is now open to the public and has already extracted valuable insights from customer data derived from millions of unique users.
"We are grateful to our new global investors who placed their trust and capital in Narrative BI," said Michael Rumiantsau, Founder and CEO of Narrative BI. "Advanced analytics is a game-changer for growth teams today with their ever-growing appetite for tools that are more intuitive and powerful than the ones they used before. The future is product-led growth powered by augmented analytics. Smart companies are already adapting to keep up. This is why we have chosen to fuel the fastest-growing product-led teams. With the support of our investors, Narrative BI will continue to innovate, building a powerful platform to augment human capabilities for the benefit of growth teams worldwide."
Growth teams have been limited to using legacy analytics tools developed nearly 1,5 decades ago. Today product-led teams find it challenging to access the right data at the right time. The existing legacy analytics solutions require significant IT and data engineering skills, resulting in a heavy reliance on the IT department, low technology adoption, and a high risk of human bias.
Such "in-house" legacy analytics systems are hard to build and operate since they require a combination of engineering skills and data understanding. Disintegrated legacy analytics tools need data warehouses, ETL, workflows, BI tools, and additional data modeling effort. This increases the deployment, management challenges, and time it takes to analyze data.
Product-led teams pull together data for analysis from different source systems such as Mixpanel, Google Analytics, Hubspot, and other applications, containing complex raw data. The legacy analytics systems cannot translate today's massive product and marketing data and signals into actionable insights to guide faster and wiser decisions.
Narrative BI Platform is a no-code, user-oriented, scalable and affordable BI solution that addresses those challenges. Narrative BI offers an easy-to-use visual interface and natural language narratives that knowledge workers can quickly embrace, including less data-literate and tech-savvy ones. The intuitive Narrative BI self-service business intelligence solution enables product-led teams to generate reports in no time with no IT involvement.
Narrative BI encourages collaborative intelligence in Slack, allowing to spot potential issues early on with advanced anomaly detection capabilities and share narratives swiftly between product-led team members.
It consolidates data in a single place, helping instantly visualize and transform raw data into actionable and shareable insights delivered in a simple, intuitive, and enjoyable way. The Narrative BI platform allows digital product creators to act faster and move way ahead of the competition by augmenting Google Analytics native capabilities with advanced anomaly detection and natural language generation features.
About Narrative BI
Narrative BI is a lightweight, no-code business intelligence platform for cross-functional product-led companies, helping analyze, visualize, extract and share actionable insights to enhance data-driven decision-making. Founded in 2020 in San Francisco, California, Narrative BI was born from the experience of the seasoned founders' team with an established track record and successful exits. For more information, visit https://www.narrative.bi/.
Contact
Natalia Protsenko
+380676016094
https://www.narrative.bi/
