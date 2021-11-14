Tweaking Technologies Introduces “TweakShot Screen Recorder” for Windows PC
The Tool Makes Capturing Screenshots & Video Recording Easy for Windows Users
Jaipur, India, November 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Makers of several quality applications and software for multiple platforms, Tweaking Technologies launches TweakShot Screen Recorder for Windows PC users. The software provides tons of options for grabbing screenshots and performing video recording. Some of the prominent features of this utility include:
● Record high quality HD & 4K videos.
● Supports webcam recording.
● Capture full screen, selected region, specific window.
● Record on-screen activities with system sound & speaker voice via microphone.
“Well, simplifying existing technologies’ has always been the cornerstone of our company ideals. Designing and distributing tools like TweakShot Screen Recorder is one of our major projects that would help the majority of users working in the creative field for making video tutorials, presentations, recording online sessions and so on. We really hope this application helps both home users and professionals in their line of work. We want to thank the development team for coming up with such a practical tool for PC users,” expressed, Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Product Manager, Tweaking Technologies, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “To keep up the good work and to outgrow in the field of software and tech, we are releasing TweakShot Screen Recorder. The application is a complete package of multiple options to grab screenshots, record videos and various tools that can help in enhancing overall productivity. Hopefully, it fulfils the desire of a lot of users, who are looking forward to ease their daily tasks related to screenshot capturing & video recording with audio.”
Please visit the official Tweakshot Screen Recorder webpage for more information
https://www.tweaking.in/tweakshot-screen-recorder/
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Tweaking Technologies is a leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
