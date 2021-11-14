Heirloom Rated a Semi-Finalist by Pepperdine Business School
Heirloom is one of the Top 70 Startups in America
Washington, DC, November 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pepperdine University released the Most Fundable Companies List on October 14, 2021. Heirloom Cloud Corporation was named a Semi-Finalist, among the top 70 most fundable startups in America. The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,300 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2021 program.
The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. All startups that complete the program’s pre-screen and qualifier surveys receive a customized report with feedback on how to structure and position their business to improve investment opportunities. The Most Fundable Companies List winners receive national exposure and publication.
For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing the best world leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders.
