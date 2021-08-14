Goldenberry Farms™ Joins PMA Produce Marketing Association in North America
Miami, FL, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms™ has joined the North American Produce Marketing Association (PMA), the largest trade association of top growers and producers.
Goldenberry Farms™ joins brands such as Driscoll’s, Sunkist, Del Monte and Dole at the PMA, with a focus Food Safety for produce.
“We are delighted to see American’s shift their focus to more exotic and nutrient-dense fruit. The events of the past year have made health and healthy living a priority, with a renewed interest in what type of foods and fruit we consume. Joining the Produce Marketing Association Trade Group puts Goldenberry Farms™ in the company of other market-leading producers and growers in the United States and Canadian markets,” commented Maria Atkins, quality control director for the brand.
The Produce Marketing Association is a trade organization representing companies from every segment of the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption.
Goldenberry Farms is a grower, packer, and global providor of farm fresh, sustainably harvested Goldenberries and Physalis, as well as other premium tropical fruit. The Company has offices and import facilities in the United States and farms, processing, packing and export operations in South America, employing and empowering a growing network of rural workers, small farmers, and female head of households.
Goldenberry Farms is a Socially Responsible Company investing to enhance the lives and regions where we do business. The company exports fruit, produce to the United States and globally to most commercial markets, via both air and sea.
