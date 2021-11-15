NextLabs Announces New Release of Digital Rights Management Platform SkyDRM 2021
Continuous protection of data shared across enterprises with persistent and verifiable protection powered by dynamic authorization.
San Mateo, CA, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NextLabs is releasing SkyDRM 2021, the latest version of the enterprise digital rights management (DRM) platform that employs dynamic authorization and centralized policy management to protect shared files. The goal is to streamline collaboration between enterprises and keep it secure and simple. SkyDRM is available as a SaaS as well as on-premises deployment and can be implemented in a matter of weeks.
As cross enterprise collaboration becomes more significant than ever, it is pivotal to ensure that important documents shared stay protected throughout its lifecycle with ability to verify and revoke access. The new functionalities added in SkyDRM 2021 further enhance collaboration, simplify user experience, and improve real-time enforcement of access rights.
Key additions to SkyDRM 2021 include:
- Dynamic authorization with attribute-driven policy - SkyDRM’s dynamic authorization determines the access rights to documents in real-time. It leverages metadata of file, user, and environment attributes to make those determinations. Features like dynamic watermarking and expiration policy can be applied to specific files when sharing with the user-defined policy. Company-defined or “central” policies, however, apply to all files and are based on document metadata and user attributes.
- Deep application integration and native application support - SkyDRM integrates with your line of business applications (PLM, ERP, SCM, ECM) to automate rights (classification and encryption) of sensitive data stored in those applications. This allows seamless integration with your business processes and ensures data is protected right at the source while allowing users to work on protected data with their favorite CAD applications.
- Cross enterprise collaboration features - SkyDRM allows teams to create virtual data rooms with the Project feature to store and share important project documents securely. Any document uploaded to SkyDRM is automatically protected with digital rights and tracked by default. Policies can be applied across multiple domains and support for multiple identity providers, such as AD, ADFS, Okta, and more, is included.
- Best support for CAD files and seamless user experience - SkyDRM supports several CAD file formats in the SkyDRM Viewer, as well as Rights Management Extensions (RMX) for CAD and authoring tools including Microsoft Office, Siemens NX, SolidWorks, AutoCAD, Bentley MicroStation, and PTC Creo.
SkyDRM 2021’s use of digital rights management and dynamic authorization technology to protect files and enable secure sharing is benefit companies with needs to share trade secrets and crown jewel data with external users and business partners. SkyDRM ensures protection stays with the files, regardless of where they are stored or who they are shared with.
SkyDRM determines whether files can be accessed, viewed, edited, printed, or reshared through attribute-based policy, effectively decreasing the possibility of a breach when collaborating. It also applies flexible protection actions, such as encryption, access restrictions, and visual markings.
In addition, SkyDRM can apply centrally managed policy to gain more control over critical files. This includes the ability to track and verify access to shared files and be alerted when an unauthorized access attempt is made. Access on shared files can also be set to have an expiration date and can be revoked on the fly when necessary. The ability to apply this centrally managed policy lowers administrative costs and risk of data loss.
Benefits of SkyDRM 2021 include:
- The attribute-based policy engine enables multiple policies to be applied dynamically on a single document (e.g. program, geolocation, export license). With fewer policies and fewer copies of documents to manage
- Integration with PLM, ERP, ECM, Cloud applications such as SAP ERP, Siemens Teamcenter, Google Drive, and OneDrive for Automated Rights Protection and in-process protection of files
- File virtualization technology to allow any applications to work out-of-the-box with SkyDRM protected file (NXL)
- Auto-protection of files before uploading to the cloud store
- Secure federated sharing with users across multiple domains
- Project data room to enable multi-tier supply chain collaboration with a fully audited delegation control
“Enterprise’s need to collaborate and share information with their business partners is fundamental in the digital economy,” Keng Lim, CEO and Founder of NextLabs said. “SkyDRM can help companies safeguard information sharing by continuously track and protect high value intellectual property and trade secret documents shared, wherever it lives or travels – across devices, network, apps, cloud services, and inside and outside of firewall.”
To learn more about Nextlabs’ SkyDRM visit us on our website.
About NextLabs
NextLabs®, Inc. provides data-centric security software to protect business critical data and applications. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry leading attribute-based policy platform helps enterprises identify and protect sensitive data, monitor, and control access to the data, and prevent regulatory violations– whether in the cloud or on premises. The software automates enforcement of security controls and compliance policies to enable secure information sharing across the extended enterprise. NextLabs has some of the largest global enterprises as customers and has strategic relationships with industry leaders such as SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM, and Accenture. For more information on NextLabs, please visit http://www.nextlabs.com.
Contact
NextLabsContact
Zola Lamprecht
(650) 356-4805
www.nextlabs.com/
Zola Lamprecht
(650) 356-4805
www.nextlabs.com/
