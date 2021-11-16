SPREAD Partners with Latino Health Access to Contribute to the Production of the Celebrating the Power of Hope Event
SPREAD’s scope of work included producing a series of videos that were featured during the event’s program. The videos included emotionally-charged stories of community members that have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 and how Latino Health Access has provided much needed financial and emotional relief in their time of need.
Santa Ana, CA, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Our own company’s mission is aligned with Latino Health Access’ mission, so helping to inspire others to donate to such an important cause is dear and close to our hearts,” says Keu Reyes, SPREAD’s Human GPS. “We aim to touch hearts and show how great it feels to help others - it’s basically a win-win situation.”
SPREAD delegated some of the Spanish-language elements to its affiliate, US/Mexico-based creative agency, Alcánzanos, which oversaw translations, subtitles and other tasks for the Spanish-language content version of the event.
“Our organization serves families that don’t have lots of resources, but do work really hard, to not just to survive, but rather thrive under any circumstance,” says America Bracho, Founder and CEO of Latino Health Access. “With this event we honor those outstanding organizations that have helped us, and continue to help us, to be successful in our mission to help these families in need.”
The event took place Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Northgate-Gonzalez Market Headquarters in Anaheim, California. The event featured Latin cuisine, music and a special VIP reception. There was a drive-thru part of the event, where the public stopped by and shared in the festivities from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
“These past couple of years have been tough on all of us, and we want to show the positive difference Latino Health Access makes in our community, and point out the fact that we are not done. We need to urgently continue providing assistance to our community,” says Edwin Rivera, Chair of the Board of Directors for Latino Health Access. “We appreciate the help SPREAD and their affiliates provide to our extremely important mission of bringing health education to our community.”
For more information about the Latino Health Access and the Celebrating the Power of Hope event, contact Maria Cervantes at (714) 542-7792 or email mcervantes@latinohealthaccess.org.
About Latino Health Access
Latino Health Access partners with communities to bring health, equity and sustainable change through education, services, consciousness-raising and civic participation. LHA delivers culturally appropriate health-related services and programming to address urgent health concerns; and, engages individuals in low-income, low opportunity areas in transforming their environments and creating positive, concrete changes in their homes and communities by providing tools, training, and mechanisms for civic engagement and participation. Ultimately, LHA works toward a system where healthcare and access to opportunities to develop one’s potential and enjoy a healthy, active living can be viewed as a right and not a privilege. For more information about Latino Health Access visit LatinoHealthAccess.org or call (714) 542-7792.
About SPREAD
SPREAD is a Los Angeles-based creative advertising agency focused on creating and shaping strategic engagements between brands and their audiences, ranging from efficacious internal culture-shaping to external sales and exposure-marketing content. SPREAD develops and applies psychological campaigns based on neuroscience and other data to dynamically measure and influence audiences’ behavior. SPREAD works in public, confidential, secret or covert campaigns, and also oversees the development of Spanish-language campaigns through their US and Mexico-based affiliate creative advertising agency, Alcanzanos. For more information, visit www.spread.company or alcanzanos.com or call +1.833.686.2373 (US) or +52.667.219.4176 (Mexico).
