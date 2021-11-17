Siam Real Estate Has Partnered with Bitkub to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Exchange for Thailand Real Estate
One of Thailand's leading Real Estate Brokers, Siam Real Estate, is now accepting cryptocurrencies for houses, villas, condos, land and rentals.
Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Siam Real Estate has partnered with Bitkub, Thailand's leading cryptocurrency exchange. As a result of their relationship with Bitkub, all clients who wish to become owners of Siam Real Estate properties now have another payment option. Siam Real Estate offers over 15,000 property listings in Phuket, Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua-Hin, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phang Nga and Chiang Mai, including new property projects, residences, villas, condominiums, apartments, land plots and long-term rentals.
With the current rapid rise of cryptocurrencies, it is a tremendous chance for Siam Real Estate to acquire more about this business and offer their clients other payment options. Bitkub also utilizes cost-effective infrastructure for accepting cryptocurrencies, allowing for rapid transactions and simple trading procedures.
Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. has a reliable infrastructure in place to facilitate the use of cryptocurrencies while also protecting user data and be able to make financial transactions on Bitkub securely. Furthermore, identity verification (KYC) is permitted under government rules in order to avoid money laundering and asset misappropriation. Bitkub also offers a customer service staff that is accessible to help consumers 24 hours a day. As a consequence, clients who are interested in Siam Real Estate properties may exchange cryptocurrencies to access the best services and products via the Bitkub wallet.
The steps are as follows:
Get your Bitkub Wallet ready or register Bitkub Wallet through KYC process at https://www.bitkub.com/signup
Prepare your crypto coins in the Wallet for barter trade.
Transfer selected coins to Wallet using a QR CODE created by the staff.
Wait for confirmation.
For further details please contact Siam Real Estate at crypto@siamrealestate.com
Visit: Thailand Real Estate | Properties for Sale & Rent | SiamRealEstate
With the current rapid rise of cryptocurrencies, it is a tremendous chance for Siam Real Estate to acquire more about this business and offer their clients other payment options. Bitkub also utilizes cost-effective infrastructure for accepting cryptocurrencies, allowing for rapid transactions and simple trading procedures.
Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. has a reliable infrastructure in place to facilitate the use of cryptocurrencies while also protecting user data and be able to make financial transactions on Bitkub securely. Furthermore, identity verification (KYC) is permitted under government rules in order to avoid money laundering and asset misappropriation. Bitkub also offers a customer service staff that is accessible to help consumers 24 hours a day. As a consequence, clients who are interested in Siam Real Estate properties may exchange cryptocurrencies to access the best services and products via the Bitkub wallet.
The steps are as follows:
Get your Bitkub Wallet ready or register Bitkub Wallet through KYC process at https://www.bitkub.com/signup
Prepare your crypto coins in the Wallet for barter trade.
Transfer selected coins to Wallet using a QR CODE created by the staff.
Wait for confirmation.
For further details please contact Siam Real Estate at crypto@siamrealestate.com
Visit: Thailand Real Estate | Properties for Sale & Rent | SiamRealEstate
Contact
Siam Real EstateContact
Patrick Lusted
+66 (0) 76383646
http://www.siamrealestate.com
patrick@siamrealestate.com
Patrick Lusted
+66 (0) 76383646
http://www.siamrealestate.com
patrick@siamrealestate.com
Categories