Beams Discloses the Filtered List of Top 10 ERP Software Companies in Dubai, UAE - 2022 Update
The vendors on this list are filtered by ERP experts who have proven reliable in a variety of industries, such as banking, engineering, logistics, healthcare and others, based on their work with hundreds of ERP systems.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ERP (enterprise resource planning) software is a comprehensive tool for handling back-office operations. With an ERP system a business can manage every aspect of the business; such as human resources, Finance, Accounts, information technology and others.
Additionally, ERP software automates all business processes on a single platform. Through better visibility across the organization, departments can collaborate faster and more. The real-time functionality of business intelligence allows a comprehensive understanding of business processes. This will help to identify the weak points and take action to improve them. There are many ERP software vendors in the UAE. It is difficult to choose the right ERP Software in UAE as per the businesses' needs to help the business flourish. Enterprise Resource Planning software offers everything under one roof. An entrepreneur can choose from the top 10 ERP software providers in UAE; the one that fits his/her specific business needs.
1.BitsSoft
BitsSoft ERP by Beams is a group of business applications. BitsSoft assists users in managing their business and improving their results through artificial intelligence insights. BitsSoft is developed entirely in the United Arab Emirates. An ERP solution that helps organizations become more agile, scalable, and adaptable.
Beams has solutions for finance, trading, contracting, HRMS, manufacturing, CRM, real estate, oil & gas, retail POS, etc.
Features of Bits-Soft ERP software:
Core Accounts & Finance
Core Human Resources & payroll
Unlimited Users
Drill-Down facility
Advanced MIS
One-time payment
Extra module connectivity
2. Oracle NetSuite EMEA
NetSuite is the only business system ever needed. Over 26,000 NetSuite customers in 215 countries and territories use an integrated system. NetSuite ERP can manage financials, inventory, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce.
3. SolutionDots
The SolutionsDots ERP system enables automation of business operations. With the help of this software, users can do effective forecasting, collaboration and save money. SolutionDots also allows users to manage all the data remotely and easily.
4. Acumatica
Accumatica software makes it possible to centralize transactions and monitor a company's financial status in real time. This software consists of features such as accounts payable, accounts receivable and accounts receivable accounts.
5. Beams BitsTrade
BitsTrade is a general trading & logistics management software developed by Beams IT Solutions in the UAE. With BitsTrade, businesses can increase their productivity, real-time data, improve sales & revenue, control labor operational costs, excellent control overstock, and mass mailings, etc. The company has implemented 4200+ business sectors. A highly customizable and locally developed software to suit all business sizes.
6. Sage 300 ERP
Sage 300 ERP is a sophisticated and robust accounting and operation management system for small and medium businesses. The system allows access to transaction data anywhere, anytime. Additionally, SAGE 300 ERP supports multiple companies, currencies, and languages, which is an advantage.
7. Pact ERP
PACT is a robust ERP software that automates all businesses' operational workflows. The ERP includes a comprehensive list of modules, including sales management, accounting management, inventory management, CRM, project management and more. A highly customizable product to suit all business sizes.
8. BitsBistro
Beams BitsBistro is a proven solution for restaurants. With the BitsBistro POS system and order-taking Android app, restaurant owners can improve their business processes for today and tomorrow with advanced and reliable technology that fits any budget.
9. SAP
A leading provider of enterprise resource planning software, SAP is among the world's largest. The company is involved in many ERP systems and SAP has already switched its product to a cloud-based platform. Their featured product is SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
10. Microsoft Dynamics NAV
Over 100,000 companies worldwide use Microsoft Dynamics NAV Enterprise Resource Planning software to manage finance, supply chain and operations. It is part of Microsoft's complete business solution that helps you work and grow efficiently.
