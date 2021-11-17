Dare Solutions Launches Nosher: A Mobile Menu and QR Payment Solution
Deerfield Beach, FL, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dare Solutions is proud to announce the launch of Nosher, QR Menu Pay, which allows users to browse menus, make payments and leave suggestions directly from their smartphones.
The solution is available for use online to any and all restaurants, cafes, and more, completely free of charge. Paid options can be found at www.Nosher.app, with more features offered at a tier level. It provides merchants with an automated way to get their business started quickly and without hassle. Restaurant owners can strive by making online menus and mobile payments an instant, imperative instrument in the success of their store.
“This web-based, contactless solution will provide a safety-conscious, touchless technology to the hospitality industry and specifically to restaurants,” said David Marrero, CEO of Dare Solutions (owning company of Nosher). Guests can use Nosher by scanning a QR code found on their table or receipt. There is no need to download an app. Merchants can now offer guests QR Code Mobile Menus that accept payment, saving themselves the time it takes to order, wait for a server, and sanitize the menu.
Key features of Nosher include:
- Contactless QR code pop-up menu (viewable by smartphones)
- Safer dine-in experience, removing unnecessary contact
- Less exposure to potentially-contaminated surfaces for both guests and servers
- Faster turnaround and service times
- Increased Order Accuracy
- No waiting to pay and leave, guests can dine-in on their own time
- Comment and feedback module for gaging guest experiences and perceptions
- Mobile payments, easy check-splitting and tipping options
- Email receipts
- Text to Pay
- Payment types include Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Microsoft Pay, credit cards, and cash
Nosher is available for free to any restaurant and does not require a direct integration with a POS system. Orders are still taken by servers, keeping the human connection. Nosher works directly with multiple POS Terminals and can operate independently. Guests now have the option to use their own devices and avoid participating in the use of traditional, bacteria-harboring menus, pens, credit cards, etc.
Google pay, Apple pay, Microsoft pay and credit card payments can all be done by phone with a Stripe account. Guests will not need to spend time waiting for their check to arrive before leaving, they can pay by phone as soon as they’re ready.
“Merchants have the ability to increase operational efficiencies and offer a streamlined customer experience, while guests hold the power to share real time experiences with management, pay at their will, and steer clear of touching sticky menus,” said Michael Price, CSO with Nosher.
Those interested in exploring Nosher as a mobile menu solution can access the free version at www.Nosher.app.
About Nosher
Nosher, est. in 2020, was born when the hospitality industry was faced with unexpected hardship, the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses began to re-open, it was evident that to ensure guest and staff safety, restaurant owners would need to swiftly adapt and make significant adjustments to face “the new norm.” There was a pressing need for a simple, safe, and contactless solution to be available to the public. Nosher is a web-based, touchless technology developed to bring security to the hospitality industry as it faces tremendous challenges brought by the Coronavirus crisis. Customers can safely order, pay-by-phone, and communicate their needs through the feedback module to restaurants during this pivotal moment in history. Nosher eliminates traditional menus, encourages a safer restaurant environment, and engages guests without the hassle of downloading yet another app.
Contact
Michael Price
561-807-1502
nosher.app
