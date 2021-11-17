Watkins Insurance Group Awarded 2021 Top Workplace Recognition
2021 Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded the "Top Workplaces" honor by the Austin American-Statesman.
Austin, TX, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded the "Top Workplaces" honor by the Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. This is not the first time the privately-owned insurance agency has been recognized for this award as 2021 is the 11th consecutive year. Employees at Watkins Insurance Group reported feeling valued and appreciated and they have opportunities for professional growth.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
“Watkins Insurance Group is thrilled to be named as one of Austin’s Top Workplaces for the 11th year in a row,” said COO Chris Scott. “This recognition is a testament to our strong company culture and our unwavering commitment to our employees, clients, and the community we serve.”
HR Manager Kimberly Vasquez added “It is truly a privilege to have our staff recognize us as a Top Workplace for 11 consecutive years. Our commitment to allowing our employees to have a voice in the direction of our agency has created an environment rich with collaboration, actionable feedback, and a strong focus on teamwork.”
About Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group is the advocate of choice for insurance and risk management solutions. Privately owned and Austin-based since 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency. With locations throughout Texas, the insurance agency serves clients globally. The agency provides tailored insurance, risk management, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes.
For more information about Watkins Insurance Group, please visit www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
“Watkins Insurance Group is thrilled to be named as one of Austin’s Top Workplaces for the 11th year in a row,” said COO Chris Scott. “This recognition is a testament to our strong company culture and our unwavering commitment to our employees, clients, and the community we serve.”
HR Manager Kimberly Vasquez added “It is truly a privilege to have our staff recognize us as a Top Workplace for 11 consecutive years. Our commitment to allowing our employees to have a voice in the direction of our agency has created an environment rich with collaboration, actionable feedback, and a strong focus on teamwork.”
About Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group is the advocate of choice for insurance and risk management solutions. Privately owned and Austin-based since 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency. With locations throughout Texas, the insurance agency serves clients globally. The agency provides tailored insurance, risk management, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes.
For more information about Watkins Insurance Group, please visit www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Contact
Watkins Insurance GroupContact
Dshanya Reese
512-452-8877
www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com
Dshanya Reese
512-452-8877
www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com
Categories