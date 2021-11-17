Geospatial Analytics® Provides Solutions Which Coincides with Needs of NJ Municipalities
Phoenix, NJ, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Geospatial Analytics® is launching its newest product, Geospatial Analytics Facility InSite™ at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities® 106th Annual conference. The launch coincides with the need of municipalities to adapt to challenges related to the pandemic. Participants can learn how the latest technology can be used to improve their ROI & TCO.
The product’s powerful asset lifecycle management capabilities align with the needs of municipalities to leverage data analytics to cut costs, manage building life cycles, integrate technology for better facility control, and prepare for critical situations through planning and awareness.
Geospatial Analytics® is currently giving pre-conference demonstrations to municipalities. Interested professionals may schedule a complimentary analysis of how Geospatial Analytics Facility InSite™ can benefit Their company.
Contact to schedule at info@geospatialanalytics.com.
Brenda Chezek
480-603-9560
www.geospatialanalytics.com
