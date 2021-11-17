Loveforce International Releases Gratitude, Slices of Life and a Drama Family for Thanksgiving
On Friday, November 19th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles and giveaway a free book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 19th, Loveforce International will release “Plentitude, Gratitude” and “The Drama Family.” The two new digital singles are both specifically designed for the holiday season. They are being released in time to be available for Thanksgiving through Christmas. Loveforce International will also giveaway a book in honor of the two new singles.
From the minds of Mark Wilkins and Billy Ray Charles comes “The Drama Family.” The New digital single by Billy Ray Charles is a novelty song about a family of drama queens. There is the perpetually angry father, The trash talking, gossip mongering mother and the spoiled child. Lyrically, the song is about each of these characters. Musically, it sounds like the theme song to a TV Show.
Ami Cannon’s “Plentitude, Gratitude” is a song about having gratitude for the plenty in your life. The genre is Spiritual-Folk. The lyrics highlight the importance of reflecting on both the concept of plentitude and gratitude.
The book being given away in honor of the two new singles is also holiday themed. It is the e-book version of the book entitled Slices of Life Volume 1. It is by author Mark Wilkins (who wrote the lyrics of “The Drama Family.” The book is a collection of family oriented humorous short stories about life. There are stories about smart spouses, intelligent children, guys trying to impress their friends and in-laws trying to master technology. The Spanish e-book version of the book, Rebanadas De Vida 1 will also be given away.
“We’ve got a plethora of Holiday themed music coming out over the next three weeks,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "The biting satire of Billy’s 'Drama Family' contains characters you know well, they might even be at your holiday table. It pairs well with Ami’s song about gratitude and Mark’s humorous, family-oriented book. The end of November and beginning of December will witness our 2021 Christmas releases,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away worldwide through Amazon exclusively, on Friday, November 19th only. The two new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further Iiformation contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
