Abdale LOCAL Kicks-Off with Inland Cape Rice Fallin' for Chili Recipe
The passion at Inland Cape Rice Company is to provide your family with the highest quality, healthiest, and most delicious rice straight from their farm to your table. Support a Local Illinois Farm. "Our passion is providing Midwest residents who love healthy whole grains with a farm-direct, sustainable, nutritious rice." Abdale LOCAL supports their values. Try the Inland Cape Rice Fallin' for Chili Recipe.
Willowbrook, IL, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inland Cape Rice is the only American grown rice company. Family-owned and operated by actual health and nutrition experts using sustainable farming practices. The passion at Inland Cape Rice Company is to provide your family with the highest quality, healthiest, and most delicious rice straight from their farm to your table. Look for them at Pete’s Fresh Market in Willowbrook and Oakbrook.
“Inland Cape Rice is grown locally in Illinois,” According to Sue Ecker, President of Abdale Corporation, a local, women-owned food distribution partner to retailers and the food service industry. She adds, “A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging local food companies. Abdale LOCAL allows consumers an opportunity to support local diverse businesses by purchasing their products.”
Inland Cape Long Grain Brown Rice is not your ordinary rice. Their traditional long-grain brown rice is Non-GMO verified, gluten-free, and is always a go-to for added nutritional value to your favorite dish. Brown rice is rich in natural fiber and nutrients which help lower cholesterol.
“Our passion is providing Midwest residents who love healthy whole grains with a farm-direct, sustainable, nutritious rice. Whether you are feeding your family or achieving your fitness goals. We can help you,” says Sam Schneider, Owner | Inland Cape Rice Co. “We are one of a few rice farms in the entire state of Illinois and the only Jasmine Rice farm in the state.”
The Schneider’s launched their farm as a first-generation farm in 1986. Fast forward to today and the small grown up pasture that was once unfarmable has turned into a flourishing row crop farm. After decades of farming, the Schneider family began to see a glaring problem in the food chain as well as the agriculture industry as a whole. A massive export/import market resulting in the farmer not knowing their consumer and the consumer not knowing their farmer. This is where Inland Cape Rice Co. was born.
Personally, being a health-conscious family, rice was already a key staple in their home. Being rice farmers what better crop to start with than rice. “We take pride in using sustainable farming practices on our farm to help do our part to change the broken system,” adds Meagan Schneider. With the third generation on the way up the Schneider’s want to leave the land better than they found it. Not only that, but Inland Cape Rice wants to continue delivering high-quality food directly to the consumer. “With each and every customer we’re helping each other reach this common goal and we thank you for that.”
Even though brown rice takes a bit longer to cook than white rice, it’s well worth the wait: unrefined grains retain more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Plus they are high in fiber, which is important for a heart-healthy diet. Brown rice is a staple for any healthy, whole-grain meal. Plus try it for all your holiday meals.
Inland Cape Rice Fallin' For Chili Recipe
Ingredients:
1 lb lean ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cups hot cooked Inland Cape Long Grain Brown Rice (or White Rice)
2 cups Thick 'n Chunky salsa
1 can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes
1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained, rinsed
1 cup beef broth or water
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 to 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
Toppings such as shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
Cooking Steps:
In 5- to 6-quart stockpot, cook beef over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until onion is tender and translucent.
Add remaining ingredients except for Toppings. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer about 10 minutes to blend flavors.
Spoon into bowls to serve. Top with desired toppings. Enjoy.
This delicious brown rice recipe is the perfect Fall feast. Why not support a local Illinois Farm by purchasing Inland Cape Rice? Find them at Pete’s Fresh Market, Willowbrook and Oakbrook locations.
