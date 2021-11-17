THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Deals on Its Dash Cam Lineup
Many of THINKWARE’s best-selling and highest-rated dash cams will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the holidays coming up, world-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today it is ringing in the season with deals on its most popular dash cam models leading into Black Friday week and after.
Selected THINKWARE Dash Cams will be on sale at various times between November 15th to December 5th, 2021, including some of THINKWARE’s latest dash cams, including the U1000, X1000, Q800 PRO and more. Available on US Thinkware website and Amazon, Best Buy, other online specialty retailers, the promotions will include a range of discounts. THINKWARE products on sale during this limited Black Friday promotion include:
- U1000: THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), super night vision technology.
- X1000: "Own The Night" with Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR, capturing flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, parking surveillance mode, and ADAS.
- Q800 PRO & QA100: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and advanced driver assistance system supported.
- F200 PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
- F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.
- X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode, and more.
- M1 Motorsports Cam: Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV, and UTV vehicles.
- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery helps increase the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode of your dash cam, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“With more and more people shopping online for Black Friday and of course Cyber Monday, we’re excited to spread some cheer with big online discounts on our most popular dash cams,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the auto lover in your life, or seeking something more safety-focused, THINKWARE dash cams are a great stocking stuffer, offering cutting edge technology and advanced features that will keep friends and family secure, connected and informed for the holidays.”
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Selected THINKWARE Dash Cams will be on sale at various times between November 15th to December 5th, 2021, including some of THINKWARE’s latest dash cams, including the U1000, X1000, Q800 PRO and more. Available on US Thinkware website and Amazon, Best Buy, other online specialty retailers, the promotions will include a range of discounts. THINKWARE products on sale during this limited Black Friday promotion include:
- U1000: THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), super night vision technology.
- X1000: "Own The Night" with Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR, capturing flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, parking surveillance mode, and ADAS.
- Q800 PRO & QA100: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and advanced driver assistance system supported.
- F200 PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
- F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.
- X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode, and more.
- M1 Motorsports Cam: Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV, and UTV vehicles.
- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery helps increase the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode of your dash cam, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“With more and more people shopping online for Black Friday and of course Cyber Monday, we’re excited to spread some cheer with big online discounts on our most popular dash cams,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the auto lover in your life, or seeking something more safety-focused, THINKWARE dash cams are a great stocking stuffer, offering cutting edge technology and advanced features that will keep friends and family secure, connected and informed for the holidays.”
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
THINKWAREContact
Rick Judge
+1-415-429-5652
www.thinkware.com
Rick Judge
+1-415-429-5652
www.thinkware.com
Categories