Mason-Kay Jade Launches Online Jade Showroom Update
Denver, CO, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mason-Kay Jade, one of the leading jade wholesalers in the U.S., announced today that they have launched an updated version of their very popular Online Jade Showroom. Known for their certified, natural jadeite jade and designer styles, the showroom has become an integral part of Mason-Kay’s relationship with their customers as they strive for superior customer interaction.
Developed in 2009, the Mason-Kay Online Jade Showroom was designed specifically for their Wholesale Customers, offering depth of product in natural jade jewelry. It is a very user-friendly interactive website for retailers and their customers.
While not a "point of sale" website, this site provides access to view and request currently available natural jade jewelry and loose jade carvings for memo and purchase consideration. There are typically over 1,000 pieces shown on the site every day.
The site provides the user with the ability to search by jade jewelry category and then refine the search by price range, jade color, gold color, etc. The powerful Keyword Search box assists in finding specific requirements within a category like "Estate," "Dragon," "Carved," etc.
The prices shown are at Keystone for those in the trade, but a retailer can easily provide access to their customer with their store’s retail mark-up. You can choose to show no prices or set a constant mark-up.
You do need approved credentials to login. Many customers are already registered and can login with their existing credentials. Contact Mason-Kay if you are unsure.
This website is an invaluable free tool designed for the jewelry industry. It is yet one more way Mason-Kay has made it easier for retailers to sell natural jade jewelry.
Visit MasonKay.com to view the tutorial video, and to learn more about jade, Mason-Kay, etc.
About Mason-Kay Jade:
Mason-Kay has been in the jade business since 1976 selling both loose jade and fine jade jewelry. In that time, this family owned and operated business has achieved a reputation for the finest quality jade jewelry and superior customer service. Our inventory of natural, untreated jadeite jade is considered to be the largest in the trade. We buy and sell, as well as provide full testing and value assessment services to the trade and the general public. Our firm is a member of the AGTA (American Gem Trade Association), the JBT (Jeweler's Board of Trade) and the JVC (Jeweler's Vigilance Committee).
Contact:
Mason-Kay Jade
Kristina Mason
2305 E. Arapahoe Road, Suite 115
Centennial, CO 80122
303.393.7575 – 800.722.7575
kris@masonkay.com
www.masonkay.com
