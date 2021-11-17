OrthoArizona Scottdale Surgery Center Offers Highly Advanced Robotic-Arm Assisted Joint Replacement with Stryker’s Mako Smartrobotics™ System
Innovative robotic technology allows surgeons to personalize total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacement procedures to each patient.
Scottsdale, AZ, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center is the latest surgery center in Scottsdale to offer Mako SmartRobotics™. This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed, by helping surgeons know more and cut less.
Mako SmartRobotics™ combines three key components, 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop™ haptic technology and insightful data analytics, into one platform that has shown better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.
“It’s not the only method available but the MAKO robot is a very effective and reliable way to consistently achieve optimal component position. Accurate component alignment is critical to equalizing leg lengths, restoring normal hip mechanics, and maximizing stability,” said Dr. Steven Kassman of OrthoArizona. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”
Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and greater soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
Mako SmartRobotics™ for Partial Knee replacement is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to execute the predetermined surgical plan and position the implant. By selectively targeting only the part of the knee damaged by osteoarthritis, surgeons can resurface the diseased portion of the knee while helping to protect the healthy bone surrounding the knee joint. Studies have shown that robotic-arm assisted partial knee replacement, leads to greater accuracy of implant position to plan compared to manual partial knee replacement procedures.
By 2030, total hip replacements in the United States are projected to grow 171%. Mako SmartRobotics™ for Total Hip is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the predetermined surgical plan. In a controlled matched-paired study to measure acetabular bone resection, results suggested greater bone preservation for Mako Total Hip compared to manual surgery.
“We are proud to be a leader in the region to offer this highly advanced SmartRobotics™ technology,” said Brian Beach, EVP of Strategy and Business Development at Sovereign Healthcare. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with exceptional patient care.”
