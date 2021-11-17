Abdale LOCAL Kicks Off Holiday Entertaining Local Style
Shop local for all your holiday entertaining. Abdale LOCAL is showcasing a lineup of local products in the midwest featuring Aurelio’s Marinara Sauce, the Original Kaufhold’s Kurds, Solomon’s Barbecue and Condiments, Inland Cape Rice, Detroit Friendly Potato Chips, and DiMario Snack Sticks.
Abdale LOCAL removes the barriers for these local small businesses to bring their products to market. The consumer purchasing the product is the key to success for a small business. With the Abdale LOCAL program, retailers and consumers can now support local, diverse, small businesses.
“We are proud to distribute local products across the midwest,” says Sue Ecker, President of Abdale Corporation, a local, women-owned food distribution partner to retailers and the food service industry. She adds, “A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging local food companies.”
Aurelio’s Sauce. Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria is an Illinois restaurant known for its thin crust variety of Chicago-style pizza. In 1959 Joe Aurelio opened a small four table pizzeria in Homewood, Illinois. Joe used traditional family recipes and created new recipes of his own. Now you can make your own meals out of their famous sauce: Aurelio's Vodka Sauce, Aurelio's Marinara Sauce, and Aurelio's Tomato Basil Sauce. “It’s the sauce,” customers rave about it. You should try it this holiday season, as a dipping sauce, or served on your favorite pasta. So many things you can do with a great tasting sauce.
Kaufhold’s Kurds is a family-owned business out of Ellsworth, Wisconsin that produces all-natural WI white cheddar cheese curds made from scratch. Kaufhold’s Kurds has the following flavors: Original, Jalapeno, Garlic, Sriracha, and our homestyle Oven-Ready Bakeable Cheese Curds. Owner Anthony Drummond adds proudly, “We purchase fresh cheese from the local creamery every day and hand bread our cheese curds the day we buy our cheese. We also hand bread and package our cheese curds in our own facility.”
Kaufhold’s Kurds and Aurelio’s Sauce make a wonderful appetizer served together for the holiday.
Solomon’s the King of Barbecue Sauces is a family-owned business that was created in the 70’s. The sauce was first used in their carry-out restaurant in the Chicago area. Find them at Pete’s Fresh Markets and Mariano’s.
“The sauce is a unique, thick, pepperish, low in salt, a vinegar-based creation from a family recipe,” says owner Mr. Solomon. Both the original and the apple flavor are “gluten free,” all natural and contains no preservatives or added sugars. They also have a lineup of condiments: Solomon’s Spicy Ketchup, Solomon’s Spicy Mustard and Solomon’s Barbecue Rub, Solomon’s Jerk Sauce, Solomon’s Spicy Chipotle Mayo, Solomon’s Hot Sauce, Solomon Spicy Chow Chow (relish), Solomon’s Hot Giardiniera. Try them all.
Next up, family-owned and operated Inland Cape Rice. It’s Non-GMO Verified and is the perfect addition to your favorite dish, guaranteeing you the highest quality rice from the time it is put into the soil, to the time it reaches your plate. Meagan Schneider says, “We take pride in delivering a nutritious product to you, and each grain reflects our passion for health and sustainability. We are one of a few rice farms in the entire state of Illinois and the only Jasmine Rice farm in the state.”
The traditional long-grain brown rice is rich with natural fiber and nutrients which helps lower cholesterol. Brown rice is a staple for any healthy, whole grain meal.
A long grain aromatic variety, White Jasmine provides a premium quality and flavorful grain to every dish. Along with its natural nutty flavor and floral aroma, Jasmine rice provides a light and fluffy texture, making it a fan favorite for the whole family.
Add these Abdale LOCAL products to your grocery list: Aurelio's Pizza Sauce
Cook's Delight, Davi Grace Bakery, Detroit Friendly Potato Chips, DiMario Snack Sticks, Kaufhold's Kurds, Inland Cape Rice, and Solomon's Sauces.
Look for these local products in Pete’s Fresh Markets and Mariano’s in the Chicagoland area. If you don’t see them, ask the store manager to bring in these local gems.
Sue Ecker | President Abdale Corporation
(630) 279-7716
ecker.sue@abdalecorp.com
