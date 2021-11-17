Christine Kourik Earns RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award
Anna Maria Island Realtor Christine Kourik of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award.
Holmes Beach, FL, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anna Maria Island specialist Christine Kourik of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.
“We are extremely proud of Christine’s accomplishment,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “This award is a reflection of her tireless dedication to her clients, industry and community.”
A consistent top producer and RE/MAX Chairman’s Club recipient, Kourik is skilled in luxury and waterfront homes, vacation properties and investment properties. Her commitment to professional development and client service is reflected in her numerous designations, including Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), the Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) certification and e-Pro designation.
Kourik is an agent in the Anna Maria Island office at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217. She can be reached at (941) 538-7414 or home@christysproperties.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
