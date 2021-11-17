SARACA Solutions Adds Technical Publication Services for Medical and Diagnostic Device Industry
The firm aims to provide cost effective tech publications offerings with high data security in compliance with international standards for global device companies.
Boston, MA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SARACA Solutions announced that the company now provides technical publications services for global medical and diagnostic device manufacturers.
Adding this service, the company states, further builds on its promise of offering cost effective and customized solutions for its customers at every stage of growth.
“Our mission has always been to help our customers in optimizing their business outcomes and enable them to lead the industry they serve; and as our customers have grown quickly, so have our offerings,” said Kuldeep Tyagi, Founder and CEO.
SARACA already specializes in delivering clinical, quality and regulatory services. With 80 percent of its clients located in the United States, the firm has worked with various Fortune 500 customers in the medical device, healthcare and diagnostics segment.
The company delivers a competitive advantage through comprehensive and accurate documentation. Their existing technical team has expertise in creative design software and is skilled at delivering the projects within strict deadlines while ensuring international compliance. In addition, client data is encrypted for promoting business confidentiality.
“We provide customers value by leveraging best practices across industries that involve multiple safety-critical domains in the aftermarket segment,” Tyagi added.
Experts at SARACA can support customers with instructions for use (IFU), technical illustrations and authoring, data validation and conversions, learning solutions and functional, operational and maintenance aspects of devices and its components. Tyagi stated that elevating technical publications for high quality and user-friendly aspects will boost customer satisfaction and accelerate time to market.
About SARACA Solutions
SARACA Solutions, founded in 2014, is a leading global engineering services company providing solutions and services in quality, regulatory, clinical, mechanical engineering, embedded and electronics hardware and software development for the medical device industry. The company is based in Boston, MA, and Fairplay, SC with its headquarters in New Delhi, India. Their offerings range from end-to-end solutions to customized services to medical device manufacturers.
Their service-oriented team of regulatory and clinical experts, engineers and designers possess extensive medical industry experience and has a keen understanding of the challenges faced by medical device companies. SARACA provides cost-effective customized solutions for market segments including orthopaedic, cardiology, medical software, neuromodulation, radiology, surgical,
imaging Systems, remote patient monitoring, and laboratory equipment. Learn more by visiting www.saracasolutions.com or email contact@saracasolutions.com.
For more information, contact:
Kevin J. Berger, Head of Marketing
+1-612-237-9122
kevin.berger@saracasolutions.com
Skype: kevinjberger
Kuldeep Tyagi, CEO and Managing Director
+1-901-286-1890, +91-9711612068
kuldeep.tyagi@saracasolutions.com
