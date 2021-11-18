Ani Gopinath Becomes the New Global CEO of the Testhouse Group
London, United Kingdom, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testhouse, the software testing and quality assurance leader, is proud to announce the appointment of Ani Gopinath as its new Chief Executive Officer. Ani has previously served as Global Chief Operating Officer for the company and is now set to excel in his new role leading the organisation.
Testhouse, one of the world’s fastest-growing quality engineering solution providers, is currently in an exciting phase of organisational transformation. New leadership appointments such as this will be a key component of a strategy to drive further success. This transformation has been carefully designed to provide greater stability for the business and support its goals for long-term growth.
Ani has played a crucial role within Testhouse since its inception. Prior to being chosen as the new CEO, he has been responsible for the company’s UK operations and global project delivery. During his 25 years of experience, Ani has also led many notable complex engagements with Fortune 100 companies.
Commenting on his appointment, Ani said, “Testhouse has been at the heart of many business transformation and digital transformation projects for the past 20 years. Our global clients have always understood our people-centric values, and collaborate with us to take their success to the next level. We’ve now put ourselves on a sustainable growth trajectory and plan to become a 7,000-employee organization in the next few years.”
He continued, “My aim is to drive Testhouse to become one of the world’s leading brands delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovation and next-gen technologies. We’ll achieve this by continuing to improve our outstanding skills base, providing strong financial returns to our stakeholders, and by giving back to the community that has helped us grow so much already.”
Testhouse Founder, Sug Sahadevan, said, “Since 2001, Ani has held roles that have brought great benefits to the board and great success to the company. He has demonstrated a true passion for the brand, commitment to his colleagues, and worked tirelessly to deliver excellence for our clients. His growth in the company sets a great example to others, and I will continue to invest in people and encourage them to take on new roles that will help us grow into a stronger organization.”
Sug added, “Ani will now be responsible for managing the businesses of the Testhouse Group, coordinating overall business operations, planning and delivering successful Group-wide strategies, and assuming full accountability of the Group’s day-to-day operations. I’m thrilled that we can now use Ani’s experience and expertise as CEO to help us achieve our ambitious goals. I wish him every success and professional fulfilment in his new role.”
About Testhouse – Established in 2000, Testhouse is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013-certified software quality engineering solutions company. The company is headquartered in London, with offices in the US, Middle East, Australia, and delivery centres in Trivandrum and Bangalore in India. Testhouse offers comprehensive range of third-party software testing, quality assurance, and DevOps services, including functional and non-functional testing, Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing, quality assurance audits, and other quality assurance consultancy services.
