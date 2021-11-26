Teno Joins Hands with uLearn.io, a Leading Online Proctoring Solution
Mumbai, India, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Having one solution for all school management purposes is a dream of every school. It is a much more economical solution as compared to having different tools that conduct different functions. This partnership aims to solve every management problem faced by schools.
Teno is India’s leading school management app that facilitates all aspects of school administration like maintaining a steady flow of communication between students and teachers where teachers can provide one-to-one feedback about their child, parents can also make instant fees payments and the amount will be directly credited to the school’s bank account, live classes can also be added to the timetable for students to study online, also a student and staff attendance can be recorded on a regular basis, teachers can also create a school planner to inform parents about school events through Teno app, practice worksheets are available for the students at all times and much more.
Teno, having a vast market presence with more than 10 thousand plus schools on board was getting a constant demand for having a platform where they can not only conduct live classes but also conduct live proctored tests, and thus they joined hands with uLearn.io, a leading virtual proctoring solution that runs on robust AI technology that empowers safe teaching and learning and facilitates administrators to create and conduct cheat-proof exams.
Even though Teno has these really helpful features, the pandemic made them struggle with conducting online exams through their app. Since every staff and student was compelled to stay at home during the worldwide pandemic and pursue their academic goals online, it became difficult for them to accommodate online exams on their platform.
After this integration, they were able to use the platform to incorporate both test management and online proctoring. With uLearn.io teachers were able to create their own exam formats suitable to their evaluation needs like multiple-choice, short answer, long answer. This allows a window for customization of questions during exam time.
This partnership has also brought uLearn.io’s expertise in conducting secure and non-intrusive remote proctoring. This feature will help the exam process be stress-free for students. Online proctoring quite often bears the bad name for being intrusive but uLearn.io coming into the picture ensures complete privacy to the students and no unnecessary intrusion or information will be extracted during proctored exams.
This merger has really proven to be a one-stop solution for school administrators in terms of budget as well. By using a remote proctoring tool schools can cut costs on physical examination centers, human invigilators, and additional overhead costs.
Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Product & Marketing Manager at Tenoapp, says, “Being in the education industry for so long, we are delighted to be integrated with uLearn.io and work together towards strengthening the education sector. We will continue to be the one-stop solution for all the stakeholders including parents, students, teachers, and school administration.”
