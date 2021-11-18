KubeSphere 3.2.0 GA: Bringing AI-Oriented GPU Scheduling and Flexible Gateways to Kubernetes Management

In KubeSphere 3.2.0, GPU resource scheduling and management and GPU usage monitoring further improve user experience in cloud-native AI scenarios. Moreover, enhanced features such as multi-cluster management, multi-tenant management, observability, DevOps, app store, and service mesh further perfect the interactive design for a better user experience.