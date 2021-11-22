Sophia Bertron Presents Writing to Heal
A unique concierge writing serving that provides an outlet for those suffering from trauma or grief.
Rochester, NY, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For hundreds of thousands of men and women in the United States, trauma has affected their lives in an adverse way. Now, a well-respected author is offering a service that focuses those feelings into a manageable form: the written word.
“Writing down your feelings often helps a victim of trauma assess their feelings and begin to heal,” says Sophia Bertron, a writer and survivor herself. “People hide their fears and feelings inside. This can lead to long-term suppression and continued problems down the road.”
About fifty-percent of all US citizens have experienced at least one trauma in their lives according to national statistics. These traumas range from assaults to accidents and combat trauma to sexual abuse.
“I survived domestic violence and held it inside for far too long,” Bertron says. “It ate at me and kept me from being a whole person. When I started writing down my feelings, I was able to escape the abuse for the final time. It helped me to live. It freed me to breathe.”
While Bertron is not a psychologist, her own healing has allowed her to speak and help others recover. In addition to her work as a noted author and writing coach, she is also a Life Coach with Next Step Coaching, a service that works with people age fifty and above.
“Through writing, I offer people who have suffered a traumatic experience or are struggling with overwhelming grief a chance to understand that pain and see how it changes them, affects their future, and alters their entire outlook on life.” Bertron adds. “I listen and help them write their story. Then I help them put that pain into a book that is bound and covered.”
The writing process, according to Bertron, helped her overcome her own trauma and moved her to want to help others. She says her empathetic ability to understand those feelings allows her to guide someone through the confusion to a successful creation of their story. Whether the trauma is from domestic violence, military trauma, accidents or grief, she says the results can be the same and writing it out can be their way out.
For more information or to arrange an interview:
Sophia Bertron
585-397-7609
sophia@sophiabertron.com
www.sophiabertron.com
Resources:
How Common is PTSD in Adults? - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Writing about emotions may ease stress and trauma - Harvard Health
https://www.apa.org/monitor/jun02/writing
https://www.psycom.net/mental-health-the-healing-power-of-writingwellbeing
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/ulterior-motives/200910/trauma-and-the-benefits-writing-about-it/
