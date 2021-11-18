A Small Slice of the Business Sector Reveals a Larger Problem with Supply Chain Shortages
Small Businesses Hit Harder by the Supply Chain "Waiting Game"
Raleigh, NC, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When small business owner Natalee Fisher learned in September that the supplies for printable magnets, her largest source of business revenue, were going to take longer than normal to arrive, she was frustrated, but not overly worried.
That was before the huge backlog of shipping containers became the hottest news story and worst nightmare for every company that buys their supplies from overseas vendors. Material and product supply shortages are affecting industries all around the world and when it comes to printable magnetic materials made with ferrite powder, the news is no different.
Today Fisher found out it will be months, if not a year or more, before her suppliers will be able to fulfill her backlog of orders. Because printable magnet is her top-selling product (often used by Fisher’s clients to market to their customers and by individual customers for personalized holiday gifts), this could literally put her company, StickyLife, out of business... if she decided to simply wait.
But that’s not what StickyLife is all about. StickyLife - which sells everything from one-off custom static clings and temporary tattoos to large orders for car magnets and vinyl decals - isn’t going to take the backlog laying down.
Fisher is now doing what all business owners must do to survive the COVID-19 business chaos: pivot. This North Carolina resident has researched alternatives to the ferrite powder magnets and found a product that is not only easier to use, it’s available now, so backorders are not an issue.
She is guiding her customers toward micro-suction static “super cling” materials which work a lot like traditional static cling products in that they are removable and reusable, just like magnets. However, super cling holds more securely to clean and smooth surfaces better than traditional cling materials and works better on later model cars that are made with alternative metals. They’re also lighter-weight and offer better wind resistance. Fisher is also offering her clients the option of using custom vinyl decals.
Either way, this intrepid entrepreneur is seeking creative alternatives for supplies that are likely to be on backorder for some time. She’s hoping that by doing so, StickyLife’s customers will continue to stick with her company until the supply chain evens out again.
About StickyLife
The StickyLife brand is dedicated to preserving American’s First Amendment rights to Free Speech through the production of custom printed products, as long as it doesn’t include hate speech. We encourage our customers to creatively express themselves and share their thoughts, ideas and ultimately use our site as a soap box for what matters to them. Additional information can be found at www.StickyLife.com.
Natalee Fisher
919-243-2013
www.stickylife.com
