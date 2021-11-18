Community Action Agency of Somerville (CAAS) Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary with a Live Broadcast to Benefit Those in Need

Community Action Agency of Somerville (CAAS) is having a 40th Anniversary Celebration show with a live broadcast from Somerville Media Center Studios. Tune in Thursday, November 18th 2021 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on SCATV (Somerville Community Access Television) Channel 3, or livestream the event on Facebook and the CAAS 40th Anniversary Fundraiser website here:https://www.mightycause.com/event/Caas40years. This is a free event that supports CAAS’ new Emergency Relief Program.